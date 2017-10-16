The Debrief, Week 6: Six narratives that were busted

It's felt like this NFL season has been an elaborate setup for the entire league to finish 8-8. The Saints were given up for dead at 0-2, but they've ridden their defense and running game -- really -- to three straight wins while playing in the NFC South, where four teams are separated by one game in the loss column. The division expected to be the most top-heavy in football, the AFC East, is similarly tight, with no losing records among its members. The AFC South has a three-way tie for first after Tennessee's necessary comeback win over the Colts on Monday night. The NFC North is squarely up for grabs in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone, while the Rams lead a close three-way battle in the NFC West.