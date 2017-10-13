Derek Carr (back) to start for Raiders vs. Chargers

A back injury believed to cost Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr anywhere from two to six weeks will only sideline him for one.

The Raiders (2-3) announced on Friday that Carr (back) was a full participant in practice. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Carr will start on Sunday against the Chargers.

Carr suffered the transverse process fracture late in a Week 4 loss to the Broncos.

With the first-place Chiefs yet to lose and the second-place Broncos (3-1) taking on the winless Giants this weekend at Mile High, Carr's return seems to be perfect timing. The Raiders are hoping to regain footing after an unexpected, stumbling start to 2017.

The news was not a surprise. Earlier this week, head coach Jack Del Rio said the Raiders would almost certainly have their quarterback this weekend. EJ Manuel went 13-of-26 for 159 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in a loss to the Ravens last week.