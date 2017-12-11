The Debrief, Week 14: Eagles will contend without Carson Wentz

The team inevitably will problem solve and play better in Pittsburgh because they can't play worse, because Monday night ranks as one of the worst December efforts of the Brady-Belichick era. But that might not be enough to beat the Steelers, and this game should be a reminder that the top teams in the AFC are far from infallible. The projected cakewalk path for New England to the Super Bowl was always an analytical crutch, a failure to recognize that every season is different, and anyone who says they know how this one will go is a charlatan. That unpredictability helps explain how Jay Cutler easily outshined Tom Brady in what was likely the last prime-time game of Cutler's career, a raucous ending to what's been a wild and entertaining ride. If that can happen, anything is possible. Such as ...