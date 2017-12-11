NFL reviewing incident at end of Seahawks-Jaguars

A testy affair between the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars had its share of personal foul penalties throughout the game, but things came to a head after Jacksonville had already clinched its 30-24 victory.

While Jacksonville was attempting its victory-formation kneel downs, Seahawks defensive ends Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson ignited a fracas. Bennett, Richardson and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were all penalized for unnecessary roughness, and Richardson was ejected.

On the very next play, Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson was penalized and ejected. On his way to the locker room, Jefferson confronted a group of Jaguars fans after he was nearly hit with a projectile thrown from the stands. Jefferson had to be restrained by Seahawks staff and nearby security and ushered into the locker room.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said Monday the league was reviewing the incident.

"A home team does have responsibility for security," Lockhart said. "We work closely with all 32 of our clubs those issues. I think we are going to be looking in and talking to both clubs about a variety of things that happened in that game particularly at the end where we had a series of ejections, on the field issues and then leaving the field. We will be working with the club to identify those who might've been involved in throwing objects and/or acting outside of rules that we expect from our fans. That has already begun as well as in our football operations department looking at some of the on-field stuff. Nothing to report at this point but all of this will be looked at thoroughly."

Following the game, Jefferson explained his reaction toward the fans, "I'm walking. I'm not talking to nobody. I'm walking out. Someone throws a beer. Then someone throws another drink. What would you do?"

The Seahawks (8-5) have an important matchup coming up next week against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams (9-4). Already down Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner, who injured his hamstring Sunday, the Seahawks can't afford to lose any more top defensive talent, to suspension or otherwise.