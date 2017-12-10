Derek Carr after Chiefs dominate Raiders: 'We sucked'

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Oakland Raiders for three quarters on the way to a 26-15 victory Sunday. Here's what we learned:

1. Despite losing six of their past seven games, the Chiefs have a superior coaching staff to Oakland. It showed up on Sunday when Alex Smith often found his first read open, while the Raiders' offense had no clue how to attack a struggling Chiefs defense. The final score was misleading here, with Kansas City more than tripling the Raiders in total yardage through three quarters. A handful of unforced errors by the Chiefs kept the score from being 38-0 entering the final frame after another desultory effort by the Raiders in a big game.

2. A two-play sequence might have all but sunk this Raiders season, now 6-7 and 2-3 in the division. Receiver Amari Cooper re-injured his left ankle, never to return, while blocking on a run play in the second quarter. On the next snap, Derek Carr was picked off while getting hit on a throw. The Raiders had 104 yards through nine drives against a Chiefs secondary without star cornerback Marcus Peters.

"There is no easy way to put this one. We sucked," Carr said after the game.

Carr was a big part of the problem, misfiring regularly, not seeing open receivers down the field and not looking comfortable in the pocket. His first 15 passes resulted in 32 yards, an interception and a sack. Late in the game, in hurry up mode, Carr was still taking check downs over the middle.

3. Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones took this game over in the first half. He ended at least three drives with two big sacks and another pressure that ruined a third down attempt. He also crushed Carr on a throw that was picked off. After a stretch of play with little to feel good about defensively, the Chiefs won the battle up front against the Raiders.

4. Kareem Hunt put up 138 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage, including 116 on the ground, in his first game over 100 yards from scrimmage since ... he last played the Raiders. Hunt's productivity is a great sign heading a game against the Chargers next week (on NFL Network) that could decide the AFC West.

5. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio could start feeling some heat if this season continues to go south. He replaced his offensive coordinator after last season and his defensive coordinator a few weeks ago and the team continues to look overmatched too often.

"We had high hopes heading into today. It was a big day, a big moment, and we didn't play well," Del Rio said after the game.