The Debrief, Week 13: Updating MVP and other awards races

That quote is essentially my case for Donald. Watch him enough and become convinced he's both the best defensive player in the league and the most valuable. His two sacks on Sunday brought his total to 8.0 for the season. His Pro Football Focus grade is leaps and bounds ahead of any defensive player in part because he has 71 pressures, far more than other interior lineman. He's on pace for the most pressures of his career despite missing Week 1 and not quite being himself in Week 2 after a holdout. I'm convinced no player has a bigger down-to-down impact on the team around him.