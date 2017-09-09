Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams facility

Aaron Donald's holdout is over.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman showed up to the team's facility Saturday afternoon after a preseason-long absence. The team confirmed that Donald took and passed his physical. The Rams will add Donald to the active roster seeking a roster exemption.

The team will also waive any fines Donald accrued during his holdout. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the defensive tackle built up $1.5 million in fines over the course of his absence.

There is no deal in place between Donald and the Rams at this time, but the team says the two sides are working to "reach a solution" on an extension. The All-Pro defensive tackle is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal and is slated to make $1.8 million in base salary this season.

Donald will not play in Sunday's test against the Indianapolis Colts, but has been working out on the east coast and "could be up to speed soon," Rapoport reported. His absence won't change the Rams' game plan going into their season opener. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Donald "won't be a part of this [week's] game."

So ends Donald's nearly three-month-long hiatus. The outcome of his holdout -- returning to the facility without a big deal -- is likely not what Donald and his team envisioned when they took their stance. However, if the language from the organization is any indication, Los Angeles' most crucial defensive player is in line to receive his mega-deal sooner rather than later.

Donald has no timetable to return to the field, but Los Angeles' front seven will welcome him back with open arms and eyes on the quarterback. The quicker Donald can line up against opposing linemen, the sooner Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme can be truly implemented and reach its full potential in La La Land.