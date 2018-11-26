The Debrief, Week 12: Race for AFC sixth seed takes shape

If Adam Gase trusts Ryan Tannehill: Gase's decision to run the ball on third-and-10 late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts was not a one-time thing. Gase cited field position as one reason for playing it safe there, an argument that holds less water because Gase made the exact same call to run on third-and-10 on the previous drive. After Tannehill missed an open Kenny Stills on the Dolphins' second-to-last drive Sunday, the Dolphins ran from the 25-yard line before punting the ball away. Miami gained yardage on only one of its final six plays, with two of Tannehill's three throws being failed screen passes. These are not the play calls of a coach who is confident in his offense. Miami made a lot of impressive plays against the Colts, but it was striking how the Dolphins played not to lose in the final 10 minutes, allowing the Colts to dictate the terms of the game.