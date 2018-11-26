Colts TE Jack Doyle headed to IR after kidney injury

The white-hot Colts will finish their stretch run without the help of Jack Doyle.

Colts coach Frank Reich announced that the veteran tight end is being shipped to season-ending injured reserve after suffering a kidney injury during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Doyle's injury required hospitalization, but the team expects the sixth-year pass-catcher to be released soon. The 28-year-old was hurt after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter.

The loss of Doyle leaves Eric Ebron as the team's unquestioned top tight end. That was already true on paper with the free-agent addition ranking second on the roster with 44 catches for 508 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Doyle posted 26 grabs for 245 yards and two scores, but also served as a reliable blocker. His loss puts pressure on a banged-up position group, shifting Mo Alie-Cox -- who missed Sunday's game with a calf injury -- into a more prominent role ahead of Erik Swoope, who also sat out because of a knee injury.

Worth noting: The Colts are 5-1 with Jack Doyle this season and 1-4 without him. â Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 26, 2018

It's a tangible loss for the Colts, but quarterback Andrew Luck has found a way to make this offense fly with a cast of largely no-namers. Getting excellent protection for the first time in eons, Luck can be trusted to keep Indy alive in the AFC's tight wild-card race.