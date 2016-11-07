The Debrief, Week 10: Lions among teams back from the dead

Seattle gave up 425 yards to Buffalo one week after allowing the Saints to score on six straight drives. Teams are moving the ball up and down the field on the Seahawks by playing patient football. Cliff Avril is playing like a man possessed, but Bennett has been the most important player on this defense for a while (and quite possibly one of the five most valuable defensive players in football). The Seahawks have survived without safety Kam Chancellor before, but they clearly aren't the same with Bennett on the sideline for another week or two. Next up: A trip to Foxborough on a short week.