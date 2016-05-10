Melvin Gordon reportedly had microfracture surgery

Following last season's disappointing rookie campaign, San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is eager to prove he can be a three-down workhorse for the Bolts this season.

Melvin's immediate future, however, could be taking a backseat to Monday's reported revelation he underwent microfracture knee surgery this offseason.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Michael Gehlken, Gordon underwent the procedure in January and was given a recovery timetable of four to six months. Gordon told the newspaper he doesn't anticipate being limited in practices and said he's not worried about being available for training camp. Gordon suffered the cartilage tear in his left knee that required surgery during a Dec. 20 game against the Dolphins.

"I'm getting better. I'm getting better," Gordon said. "I'm not where I want to be, but I think I'm ahead of schedule. I'm sprinting pretty well. I'm cutting."

Microfracture surgery involves making small holes or fractures in the bone near the cartilage in an effort to increase blood flow and create new cartilage. The minimally invasive procedure has varying recovery times based on the exact nature of the procedure. It also has a reputation for being a tricky surgery to recover from for athletes.

Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney underwent microfracture surgery in 2014 and Reggie Bush had the procedure done in 2009. Newly minted Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, who was projected as a first-round draft pick, fell down the draft board after he said there's a chance he might need microfracture surgery in the future.

"I remember when I first got the news that I would need microfracture surgery -- I thought my career was over," Bush said on NFL Total Access on Wednesday. "That's the first thing that pops into your head, and it's not. All you have to do is continue to work hard, and he'll bounce back, he's a great player."

It remains to be seen what the surgery will mean for Gordon this season and further down the road. The Chargers have made bolstering their offensive line an offseason priority, so there's optimism Gordon can bounce back from his disappointing freshman season. Gordon is confident his knee won't be an issue, but it'll be something for the Chargers' faithful to keep a close eye on in 2016.