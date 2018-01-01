The Debrief: Matching coaching vacancies with ideal candidates

That makes a lot of sense, considering the success Matthew Stafford has experienced with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. Stafford is finally a reliable top-10 quarterback, and the Lions would be even better than 9-7 in each of the last two seasons if any other part of the team had stood out. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been mentioned as a possible successor to Caldwell, but Vrabel, the Texans' defensive coordinator, strikes me as a better option because of his communication skills. Vrabel is the only player in Patriots history that was smart and funny enough to get away with consistently cracking wise to Bill Belichick. Anyone with those sorts of guts can survive the NFL sideline on a Sunday.