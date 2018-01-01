Raiders confident Jon Gruden will replace Jack Del Rio

The Oakland Raiders have their sights set on Jon Gruden.

One day after firing Jack Del Rio, team ownership remains "confident" that Gruden, their former coach, will assume that position once again, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gruden, however, is "being careful about doing so" while the Raiders go through the process of complying with the league-mandated Rooney Rule, according to Rapoport.

Before jumping back into the NFL, Gruden must also tie up loose ends with his current employer. As the color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football, the former Raiders and Bucs coach is still on the schedule to broadcast Saturday's Titans-Chiefs playoff game.

Rapoport, though, noted that Gruden is already focused on his second go-around with the Silver and Black, planning to call his own plays on offense and pursue Bengals coordinator Paul Guenther to run Oakland's defense. Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before he was traded to the Buccaneers.

I can promise you, with extreme confidence, this won't be the last update on Gruden. He will be the most aggressively covered candidate -- and, eventually, coach -- in a thousand moons. Get ready.