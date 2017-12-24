Chargers DC Gus Bradley, other key coordinators are '18 FAs

The most coveted defensive coordinator candidate last offseason is expected to be in the same position this offseason.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley signed just a 1-year deal, in part because so much of his salary was offset by his Jaguars contract, sources say. That means Bradley is a free agent-to-be and able to entertain offers.

As head coaches look to revamp and fill their staffs in the coming weeks, several high-profile defensive coordinators will be available, thanks to expiring contracts.

That list includes Bradley, the Cincinnati Bengals' Paul Guenther, the Chicago Bears' Vic Fangio and the Minnesota Vikings' George Edwards, who all are unsigned for the 2018 season, according to sources.

Bradley is a surprise, as he just signed on with the Chargers this past January after three-plus seasons as the Jaguars' head coach. But he took a one-year deal in Los Angeles, and after coordinating the Chargers' No. 3-ranked scoring defense this season, Bradley could be in demand. If Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard gets a head-coaching job, Bradley's old job in Seattle is among those that could be open.

Guenther is expected to be a candidate to replace Marvin Lewis as the Bengals' head coach. However, if the Bengals go in another direction, Guenther, among the highest-paid coordinators, would be free to pursue other opportunities.

Sources previously said Fangio and Edwards also have expiring deals. Fangio is a logical candidate to join the Green Bay Packers if Dom Capers doesn't return one way or another.

Among other notable coaches with expiring contracts are Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach/passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus. Both will be strong candidates for coordinator jobs elsewhere; DeFilippo is also expected to draw interest as a head-coaching candidate.

Former Browns coach Mike Pettine, former 49ers defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil and former Browns coordinator Ray Horton are also available.