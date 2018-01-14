The Debrief: First thoughts on conference title games

4) The Saints need to settle Drew Brees' contract situation before moving forward with the rest of their offseason. (Remember that his last contract standoff ate up the team's entire offseason.) This is a young roster that has a lot of injured players who will return in 2018, which is reason for optimism after the team's devastating defeat. With Brees turning 39 on Monday, however, the Saints are running out of time to make another Super Bowl run. It will be difficult to get back to this stage of the playoffs with Brees playing so well and with such an open path to the Super Bowl. This NFC was theirs for the taking, which makes the squandered comeback on Sunday all the more painful.