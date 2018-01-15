Mike Mularkey, Titans mutually agree to part ways

The Tennessee Titans are breaking up with Mike Mularkey.

The team and coach parted ways on Monday after failing to come to an agreement about their future together, the Titans announced on their website.

"I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wrote in a statement. "He took over our team during a low moment and together with [general manager] Jon [Robinson] built a solid foundation for our franchise."

Strunk stated that "we did discuss extending [Mularkey's] future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success."

It's fair to wonder if those "different paths" were rooted in the future of an offense that flatlined for much of this season before finally coming to life in Tennessee's wild-card win over the Chiefs.

While Mularkey's "Exotic Smashmouth" offered moments of great potential in 2016, the attack devolved into an identity-free mess this past autumn and gave the team no shot to compete in Saturday night's divisional-round thrashing by the Patriots.

"I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field," Strunk said. "Jon will begin the search immediately to identify that person."

Chalk it up as the final note in a confusing, see-sawing song and dance between Mularkey and the Titans, with the relationship ending hours after reports suggesting the coach was about to receive an extension -- and just one week after the franchise strongly backed Mularkey following the win over Kansas City.

Mularkey filed back-to-back 9-7 campaigns, but the hyper-ugly Patriots loss did nothing to help his case.

Robinson might secretly wish this parting happened sooner. The former protégé of Bill Belichick holds ties to Josh McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator who is viewed as a "clear favorite" to take the Colts job, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Monday, though, that McDaniels is believed to "prefer the Titans over all coaching jobs," adding that the "health of [Colts quarterback] Andrew Luck was an issue, as was the high ceiling with [Titans passer] Marcus Mariota.

Whether or not McDaniels leads the wish list, look for Robinson to heat-seek an offensive-minded coach who can develop this young roster and unleash Tennessee's full potential.