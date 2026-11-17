Sonny Styles had seen this before and, this time, he refused to watch the Giants skate past him with the game on the line.

So, before New York could get fully set in an empty formation Thursday night, the Commanders rookie warned his teammates, yelling and furiously pointing to the left side. Sure enough, a receiver motioned inside from the left, J.J. McCarthy took the snap, and just as the Giants set up two crack blocks, Styles sprinted through the gap to take down the quarterback for a loss of two.

"I was just really thinking about the last time we played them," Styles said. "… When they went empty, kind of just looking at the tight end, looked like he was cracking, because I think someone else, I think Charles (Omenihu), somebody said something too. Kind of had the idea it was a QB run, so I just reacted."

The Giants ran a similar play in overtime against the Commanders in Week 5, again against the Houston Texans two weeks later and again in the third quarter of Washington's win on Thursday, each time using running back Cam Skattebo on the toss.

But Styles' stop late in the fourth quarter, after his quarterback had thrown interceptions on consecutive possessions, set in motion a Washington defensive rally that all but saved this season.

The Commanders (3-5-1) have grown accustomed to close finishes; six of their nine games have been decided by one score, and most have ended with them on the losing side. Critical mistakes and late-game blunders cost them repeatedly, but since their Week 7 bye, when the team made some necessary adjustments to its schemes, the defense has found a groove.

The communication breakdowns that Washington players and coaches have cited as an issue for years were clearly lessened. The fourth-quarter defensive lapses that plagued the team early in the season have been replaced by defensive stops and havoc-wreaking plays. And the critical situations the defense once struggled with have, in recent weeks, become the Commanders' forte.

Washington's defense still has plenty of work to become a top-tier unit, but its progress in only a short time under first-year coordinator Daronte Jones has been unmistakable -- and sorely needed.

Last season, the Commanders finished at or near the bottom of the league in most major defensive statistical categories, including yards allowed (32nd), scoring (27th), takeaways (31st), defensive EPA per play (31st), opponent explosive play rate (30th), first downs (31st) and red zone efficiency (31st), according to TruMedia.

They were slightly improved in most categories over the first six games this season, but not by much.

Over the past three games, however, the Commanders have turned a corner -- allowing only 17.0 points per game (seventh-fewest in the NFL in that span) after giving up an average of 28.7 points (28th) in the first six games -- while coming up with multiple late-game stops. They totaled five sacks and forced two turnovers in a dominant win over the Eagles in Week 8, had two more takeaways and held the Rams to only three of 14 third-down conversions in a Week 9 loss, then shut down the Giants late to preserve a win that also preserved their season (and possibly the job of coach Dan Quinn).

Over the last three games, the Commanders have allowed 4.9 yards per play to rank 14th in the NFL in that span, up from 22nd in the first six games (5.6 yards). They've also jumped eight spots to rank 16th in defensive EPA/play (0.04), are seventh in both opponent explosive pass rate (9.4 percent) and turnovers per drive (17.1 percent) and have the eighth-best third-down defense (29.3 percent conversion rate) after tying for 25th (44.4 percent) in the first six games. They are tied for ninth in red-zone efficiency (50 percent), a massive leap from 32nd (81.8 percent) before their bye.

But the biggest sign of their improvement didn't show up on the stat sheet. After Stefon Diggs' go-ahead touchdown catch with about a minute remaining on Thursday, Jones' defense didn't ease up to simply attempt to prevent a subsequent Giants score. Rather, it dialed up the pressure with Cover 0 blitzes during New York's final drive.

Twice, safety Jeremy Reaves got a hand on McCarthy's arm as he dropped back to the throw. Cornerback Rasul Douglas deflected the ball on one of those deep pass attempts, then intercepted the second one, intended for Malik Nabers.

It was the second time in three games that Douglas came up with a game-sealing interception.

"I mean, that's the situation we want to be in, being up and being able to close it out," Douglas said. "We take pride in that. That's what we practice, that's what went over, that's what we harped on. So it's just good to finally execute it."

But Washington's work is just beginning.

"We're still giving up too many yards and some explosive plays in the secondary -- well, not in the secondary, on the defense, but specifically in the passing game," Quinn said Monday. "And that's the spot that's the last hurdle … because I like how hard they're playing. I like the disguises. I like that Daronte's in and out of packages. But that would be the last step, and I feel like we're much closer to that."

Next Monday will be the Commanders' toughest challenge yet, against a Cincinnati Bengals offense that just pasted 38 points and 484 yards of offense on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although it has many of the same stars, this Cincinnati team isn't the same one the Commanders stunned on a Monday night in 2024. Quarterback Joe Burrow now has a sound offensive line and a menacing defense to boot.

The changes have helped the Bengals flourish into one of the most prolific offenses, with the best passing attack (298.9 yards per game) through Week 10.

For Washington to have a chance, it'll need every bit of its defensive improvement -- and then some -- to show up.

"Yeah. It's a challenge. It's a challenge for every defense," Quinn acknowledged. "… In this game, it's gonna take extreme precision to make sure of right leverage, right location, because these receivers and quarterback are capable of attacking a certain leverage. … That's usually what it comes down to -- right leverage, right location, making plays on the ball. And it'll take us playing a really clean game in that sense against an excellent offense."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.