BALTIMORE -- Grass smudges garnished his socks and shoulder pads. His team was winless; his season, blemished. Justin Herbert blamed himself, but a weight seemed to lift Monday. "J Herb" made time to smile.

He smiled in a pregame huddle, as tight end David Njoku yelled something about "kill or be killed" two hours before kickoff. He smiled during the coin toss, hearing Khalil Mack pick a side of the field. He smiled at receiver Tre' Harris, his safety valve in the first half. He smiled in the end zone, and even after he tripped on a handoff. A national audience saw Herbert having fun.

He didn't notice a difference. The people around him did.

"I think he's always calm, cool, collected, gangster as they come, but you could tell he was on a different wavelength," center Jake Slaughter said. "It was awesome to see him so happy."

Slaughter explained how his quarterback had "smiles for miles" in the build-up to the Los Angeles Chargers notching their first win of the season, a 23-20 nailbiter against the Baltimore Ravens. It was not the prettiest performance.

Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for just 129 yards -- including 38 passing yards in the second half -- but the Chargers centered the ground game, and he played a part thanks to numerous scrambles. His lone touchdown was a 22-yard scamper up the middle on a designed pass play.

"So handsome," tight end Charlie Kolar joked. "He was running so fast and so beautiful. He looked like J Herb."

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has said, on multiple occasions, that he has essentially asked Herbert to be less hard on himself. En route to an 0-8 record, he took responsibility. Too much responsibility. To a fault. McDaniel saw how this affected his play: "The frustrations of the scoreboard, which is an entire team thing, I could feel him press -- at the early, early portion of the season -- as the game progressed."

Herbert did not try to do too much Monday. The box score concurred. The Chargers won.

McDaniel cited a 16th-century French astrologer and physician to suggest that Herbert need not think so far ahead. The idea was to relinquish control in a lost season.

"What's the worst that can happen relative to what's already happened?" McDaniel said. "You don't try to be Nostradamus with how things are going to play out."

Herbert entered Monday with 11 interceptions and among the worst EPA (expected points added) ratings in the NFL. While he still ranked 35th of 37 eligible quarterbacks in EPA after Monday, Herbert has one more win than before -- and no interceptions for the first time this season.

"Good to see the smiles back on the faces," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

"I've seen him do that a ton, and thus, I'm expecting some of his best play from the season to be in front of us and not behind us."