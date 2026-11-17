The medical staff rushed onto the field Sunday in Cincinnati as Mason McCormick writhed in pain on the turf. The severity of the injury and the way the Pittsburgh Steelers' feel about their starting left guard were clear from the player's reaction. As the doctors and trainers fastened an air cast to McCormick's right ankle and prepared to cart him off the field, teammates gathered around on a knee. Emotions flowed.

"It made a lot of us sick to our stomach," tackle Troy Fautanu said. "I've never seen anything like that before."

During the 38-18 blowout, the Bengals exposed the weaknesses on the Steelers' roster, particularly Pittsburgh's defensive backs and injury-marred receiving corps. As the Steelers look to move past the letdown, they will now be challenged to maintain their strength in the trenches without a key cog.

Pittsburgh built an identity and rode a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday night thanks in large part to their young and developing offensive line. From Weeks 5 through 8, only one team accumulated more rushing yards than Pittsburgh's 564, and only two had a better yard per carry average than the Steelers' 5.3. At a position group in which continuity and chemistry are critical, the Steelers' offensive line will be tested to maintain that high level of play without one of the players most responsible for its success.

"It's definitely a time to rally around it, because that was definitely a dynamic of this football team that we all want, especially me," Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said. "I believe it starts in the trenches. I think the tradition, the history of the Steelers reflects that.

"We'll continue to go down that road, but it's time for others to step up. This is how every season goes. Unfortunately, you have injuries, and it's opportunity for others. But it's also an opportunity for us to make sure we're utilizing all of our resources."

The Steelers' most significant investments up front may have come at tackle, with a pair of first-round picks in Fautanu and Max Iheanachor, and at center with second-round selection Zach Frazier. But the personality of the offensive line and the heartbeat flowed through the two trash-talking guards. Thrust into a starting role in the middle of his rookie season, McCormick has consistently improved to become a mauling run blocker, reliable pass protector and excellent communicator.

"I'll just tell you from my perspective, Mason is clearly one of the leaders on the team," McCarthy said, adding that McCormick is on the team's leadership council.

Fautanu has often said there's no one else he'd rather play alongside. Now, he has no choice in the matter. On Monday, McCarthy acknowledged that McCormick sustained a significant injury but did not have a definitive timeline. If the Steelers are going to maintain their playoff position and make some noise in December and January, they'll need to weather this injury.

Versatile lineman Spencer Anderson appears to be the next man up. Drafted in the seventh round in 2023, Anderson has exceeded his draft position and proven to be a malleable piece of the offensive line. Over the years, he's contributed at tackle, guard and as the sixth offensive lineman in jumbo packages.

"Spencer's just a 360 football player in my view," McCarthy said. "Just coming in here to see to see him play in different positions… He's a gifted football player. This will be his opportunity."

Where the starting left guard position goes from here will hinge upon a number of factors, including McCormick's recovery timeline, Anderson's performance and the readiness of rookie third-round pick Gennings Dunker, who is one of the x-factors.

At the University of Iowa, Dunker was arguably the most consistent lineman from a group that won the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive line in college football. The Hawkeyes' run-heavy style of play was reflected in Dunker's performance early in camp. His tape told two stories. As a run blocker, Dunker is already an old-school mauler, using his tree-trunk legs to punish defenders. However, he still needed considerable refinement as a pass protector, especially as he makes the transition from college tackle to NFL guard. McCarthy said that Dunker is "definitely part of the conversation" as the Steelers consider different possibilities.

Whether it's Anderson, Dunker or some combination of the two, the Steelers will need to continue to lean on the men up front, even with one of the most important pieces missing. How well they handle the injury will play a major role in determing where the season goes from here.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.