Without question, the Chicago Bears were thrilled with the result of their most recent game, a 27-24 escape against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that Week 9 performance left a lot to be desired.

Too many costly penalties. So much offensive sloppiness. A rare flood of Caleb Williams turnovers. Thus, the vibes inside the Soldier Field locker room felt subdued and somewhat awkward after that performance.

Bears players seemed fully aware that, at some point -- and probably soon -- their margin for error will become much thinner with their missteps carrying greater consequences. Against Tampa Bay -- final score aside -- they hadn't met their established standard.

Said defensive lineman Daniel Hardy: "We're not proud of the way we played. … It almost feels like a loss. The way that went tonight? That's not who we are."

Outcome bias hasn't been a thing for this group -- and doesn't figure to become one. And with these Bears confident they can make a run at the Super Bowl this season, honest reflection has become a postgame prerequisite.

"Just the resilience and everyone playing until the final whistle means a lot for sure," tight end Colston Loveland said. "We came through when we really needed it. But we have so much to clean up."

Was it any wonder that coach Ben Johnson, while pleased with his players' resolve, openly vowed to stew over the bye week about all the ways his team stumbled against the Buccaneers?

"There's a certain standard we want to hit week in and week out," Johnson said. "And I think the good teams, even when they get victories, if they don't hit those benchmarks, then there's more to be desired. I felt that from our crew. Which is a good thing. I think that's the next evolution of this team; it's not just that we win but the manner in which we play."

With the Bears back from their bye week, now's an ideal time for a midseason mood check.

Impressed

Jeffery. Freakin'. Simmons.

How could the Bears not be thrilled with their late-October addition of one of the game's most ferocious defenders? And how could the rest of the league not take notice of how instant and significant Simmons' impact has been?

In two games as a Bear, Simmons has 10 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits. Just as notable, the attention he commands is freeing so many other defenders to make splash plays more regularly, starting with Devin Bush, Montez Sweat and Austin Booker.

Since Simmons' arrival, the NFL's best third-down defense has become even better, too. The Bears lead the league with opponents converting only 22.8 percent of their third downs this season. Over the past two games, with Simmons aboard, the Seahawks and Bucs went a combined 3-for-23.

"Quarterbacks don't have all that time to sit back there and read out different route concepts," safety Cam Lewis said. "So we're kind of covering for two, three seconds, which is so much better than five, six seconds."

So far Simmons has been everything he was advertised to be. Powerful. Athletic. Smart. Effort-driven. He also has natural leadership traits and an infectious competitive edge.

"You feel (his impact) on the sideline," Johnson said. "That's always the ultimate compliment you can give a player -- when they are elevating the people around them. He does that."

Optimistic

It's a credit to the Bears that, amid all the disorder during that Tampa Bay game, they maintained confidence and composure through the finish line. Their closing contribution was an eight-play, 49-yard drive to set up Cairo Santos' walk-off 38-yard field goal.

That was another indicator of this team's poise and purpose under pressure. And it came after the defense continually bowed up following Williams' interceptions. On the Tampa Bay possessions following each of Williams' picks, the Bears outscored the Buccaneers 7-3. (Credit cornerback Jaylon Johnson for his 67-yard interception return score in the third quarter.)

Over the last two seasons, under Ben Johnson's guidance, the Bears have been solid in the late stages of close games. Including the playoffs, they are 11-6 in one-score games and 3-1 this season. In that time, they have eight victories in which they have scored their game-winning points in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

The Bears' current four-game winning streak includes three straight victories in primetime, each presenting different tests of focus and fortitude.

Johnson believes this team's success under pressure has been by design, that the program he has been building creates a feel as if the brightest lights are always shining. The goal, he reiterates, is to reach the Super Bowl but to arrive there feeling as if its just like every other game they've played.

The daily preparation habits Johnson's group has subscribed to provide a combination of toughness and purpose for intense and demanding situations.

Surprised

The Bears have been flagged for 80 penalties this year, including nine or more in each of their past four games. There's been sloppiness across all three phases and from just about every position group. The clean-up process will require urgency.

Against Tampa Bay, for example, the Bears drew momentum-turning flags on offense, defense and special teams.

A post-play unnecessary-roughness foul against rookie receiver Zavion Thomas late in the first quarter took the offense from second-and-goal at the Buccaneers' 6 to second-and-goal at the 21. Williams threw his first interception on the next snap.

A 91-yard kickoff return by Thomas in the third quarter was nullified by D'Marco Jackson's holding infraction.

Booker's face-mask penalty on quarterback Baker Mayfield wiped away a third-down sack with the Bears protecting a 24-16 lead late in the game.

Center Garrett Bradbury (six penalties) and Jaylon Johnson (five) have been the most penalized Bears so far.

The Bears' eight accepted penalties per-game average is tied for the sixth-highest total in the league. According to TruMedia, their penalty yardage differential (minus-109) checks in as the eighth-worst total -- and four of the teams worse than the Bears have played one additional game.

Concerned

Through September, strengthened by a 291-yard outburst in the season opener at Carolina, the Bears led the NFL in rushing yards per game (184.3) and yards per attempt (5.3), feeding optimism that one of last season's most productive ground attacks had carried its momentum into this year. But the Bears have since faltered with consistency in the run game, averaging less than 4.0 yards per attempt in six of their last seven games. Top back D'Andre Swift has averaged just 3.4 yards per rush during that span.

Johnson vowed to spend a chunk of his bye week studying what his rushing attack has done well and looking to make tweaks to emphasize those things. Last season during the bye, Johnson and his staff, with a Week 5 break, found answers to energize their run game. And the Bears -- ranked 24th in rushing through four games -- wound up vaulting to No. 3 by season's end.

"I'm hoping we're going to be able to find some nuggets like that," Johnson said last week, "just with areas where we really can make it more consistent."

The Bears categorize runs of 12 yards or longer as explosive but, according to TruMedia, have only nine such rushes since Week 1. (For context, 15 individual players around the NFL have more.) Has that been the major drag on the Bears' per-carry average? Or is more movement at the line of scrimmage needed to create more opportunity?

Kyle Monangai has missed the past five games with a toe injury and should add pop to the ground game as soon as this week. Furthermore, after averaging 23.2 quarterback rushing yards per game last season, the Bears' total has dipped slightly to 19.2 this season.

No wonder Johnson went into the bye giving the run game production a "not good enough" stamp. "As the weather continues to turn into Bear weather," he said, "we're going to need to lean on that run game more. And it's going to need to come through for us."

To the Bears' credit, through their struggles, their commitment to running the ball hasn't wavered. Through Week 10, they are the only team in the league to surpass 300 rushing attempts. They still rank fourth in rushing (142.0 ypg) overall. And, after halftime, are churning out 79.1 yards per game, trailing only Tampa Bay (84.9) and Buffalo (82.0).

Worried

With this past weekend off, the Bears lost their grip on first place in the NFC North with the Lions taking the lead courtesy of a division-record tiebreaker.

The Lions, Vikings are Bears are all 7-2 with the Packers in last place at 6-4 after Sunday's attention-grabbing home loss to Minnesota. That's a reminder of just how demanding this division has become and figures to remain through the end of the season.

Collectively, the four NFC North teams are 19-4 in games played against non-division opponents. Through 10 weeks, all four also remain inside the NFC playoff picture frame. (If the postseason began today, the Bears, as the conference's No. 6 seed, would travel to face the New York Giants in the wild-card round.)

Of the Bears' eight remaining games, four come against NFC North foes, including the final three -- Week 16 versus Green Bay, Week 17 versus Detroit, Week 18 at Minnesota.

In addition, the Bears have two other games against current division leaders -- Week 13 versus Jacksonville (7-2) and Week 15 at Buffalo (8-1).

Buckle up, everyone. And keep tabs on all the NFL's tiebreaking procedures, within the division and in the conference. Smart money says those will come into play.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.