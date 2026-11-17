ATLANTA -- The Kansas City Chiefs defense didn't offer the Atlanta Falcons offense any surprises Sunday, Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson said Monday.

"We got some looks we were hunting, that we knew they were going to come out in early in the game," Dotson said. "We got those looks, and we got the right plays called for it."

That, somehow, makes Atlanta's performance in a 35-13 loss worse. The Falcons started the game with four consecutive three-and-outs and didn't score their first touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter.

"Credit to (Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) and all he does, (but) we worked those things all week," Dotson said. "We knew what we were going into. We knew the challenge we had in front of us. It's about execution. We had a lot of plays we left out there on Sunday. They were there, but it's for us to make. We were prepared. It's just about going in and executing."

Heading into their bye week, the Falcons (3-7) are averaging minus-.49 expected points added per drive, which ranks 26th in the NFL and is Atlanta's third-worst mark of this century.

"You watch the tape, and it's frustrating and disappointing," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Bottom line is yesterday we were not at our best, and we're looking at all the areas we need to improve to put ourselves in position to win a game."

It's a lot of areas. Atlanta is 1-5 since Week 5, and in that stretch, it is 24th in the league in rushing offense (minus-.12 EPA per carry), 30th in third-down conversions (32.9 percent) and 27th in red zone efficiency (scoring touchdowns on 42.9 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line).

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who led the Falcons to wins in weeks 3 and 4, is 27th in the league in EPA per dropback (minus-.13) and 28th in completion percentage (57.9) with eight passing touchdowns and six interceptions since Week 5.

"Confident in Mike, he'll be better, like all of us will be," Stefanski said immediately after the game.

The Falcons' evaluation of Penix as their potential starter of the future is complicated by the team's overall issues on offense.

"Anytime you are evaluating any player, you are taking everything into consideration, but bottom line is, all of us just have to be better," Stefanski said Monday.

Stefanski does not plan to take play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but he did indicate Atlanta will spend its bye week re-evaluating its approach.

"It's very important that you pull everything apart in the bye week and look at it and get under the hood and find out areas that need our attention," he said. "You do that every week, but with the amount of time you have, you can really put a fresh set of eyes on it. The truth is we have to do better in multiple areas, and the first part of that is identifying those areas."

The first quarter is certainly one of them. Atlanta is averaging 2.2 points in the first quarter since Week 5 and has managed only 12 first downs or touchdowns, which ranks 29th in the league.

A change of mindset is one of the first things needed, Dotson said.

"It's definitely a mentality, and it's habits," he said. "It's what you do every day in practice. It doesn't just happen on game day. It's what you do every single day. If you are going to say you want to be (a good offense), then you have to be about it every day, and you have to create those habits."

Still, somehow, in the race

The Falcons still have a 14 percent chance to win the NFC South, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator. The Carolina Panthers (4-5) lead the division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) and the New Orleans Saints (3-6) in second place. Atlanta has a win this season over New Orleans but has lost to Carolina and Tampa Bay. It will play each team in the division once more before the end of the regular season.

"I have never been in a situation where you are one game out of the division with that record, but we are," Dotson said. "We have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team. I think we have the guys in this locker room to make this thing right and finish this season strong and find ourselves in the postseason, but it's all up to what we want to do."

Penix said he is not worried the team will collapse further down the stretch.

"We have a lot of guys that care," he said. "We have a lot of guys that love this game, a lot of guys that love winning. Obviously, we have not been on that path, so the guys want to fix that."

Extra points

Atlanta's 69 penalties are the 13th most in the league. "We can't beat ourselves," Penix said. "No team is going to win putting ourselves in that situation. That's what it is right now." … Avieon Terrell's place on the inactive list as a healthy scratch Sunday was "a numbers thing with special teams in mind," Stefanski said. Terrell was Atlanta's second-round pick. He has played 227 snaps this year, fourth among the team's cornerbacks. … Penix was impressed by the debut of Atlanta's new place kicker, Jake Moody, who made a 38-yard field goal and a 28-yard field goal Sunday. "He is kind of a quiet guy, but you can tell he means business. You can tell he's got a different type of focus, very excited to have him," Penix said.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.