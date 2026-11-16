If Sam Darnold is healthy enough to play, he will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in their next game, against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29, coach Mike Macdonald said Monday.

Darnold has missed Seattle's past two games because of a quad injury (he also has a cracked rib). Backup Drew Lock filled in for Darnold on Sunday for the fourth time this season, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's 21-13 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite Lock's improving to 4-0 as Seattle's quarterback (3-0 as a starter and 1-0 in relief), the job is Darnold's whenever he's cleared to return.

"Sam's our starting quarterback," Macdonald said during his weekly radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710. "I can't wait for him to be fully healthy, probably for the first time -- minimal times it's happened this year."

Macdonald said the plan is for Darnold to return to practice next week after the Seahawks' bye. If he gets a full week of practice and is approved by Seattle's medical staff, he would be behind center for a key NFC West matchup against the 49ers (8-1), who have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Seahawks (6-4).

Darnold, who injured his glute in the season opener and missed Week 2, has not fared as well as a season ago, even when healthy. In seven games, he has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Last year, Darnold completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Though his 20 turnovers led the NFL, Darnold was named to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season, then helped lead Seattle's run to the Super Bowl title.

"Sam was pulling the trigger for us when we won our championship," Macdonald said, "and I do feel like we're tied together to a certain extent."

Lock was also on that Super Bowl-winning team, but he attempted just three passes all season while backing up Darnold. This season, Lock has completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdown passes and no interceptions, though he lost two fumbles Sunday.

When Lock, who is in a contract year, was asked whether he'd like to continue in a backup role with Seattle beyond this season, he deflected the question.

"Shoot, I love playing. We'll keep it at that," Lock said. "I love playing. Yeah, football is a lot of fun to be out there. See what happens."

Macdonald credited Lock's preparation behind the scenes over the past two seasons for why he's been able to fill in seamlessly for Darnold.

"Drew's got a spirit about him, too, where he's got that swag about him," Macdonald said. "Drew's just like, 'Nah, I know the play. Let's go rip it.' Which you appreciate."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.