Significant changes to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff aren't expected during the season. However, that could be a different story after it.

This was expected to be a playoff team. But at 4-6, the Cowboys are clearly not meeting those expectations.

During his Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about fans calling for the jobs of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"I certainly understand their frustration because there's no doubt that we're frustrated," Jones said. "We feel like the way we're playing ball right now is unacceptable. Our fans certainly deserve better."

Not exactly a vote of confidence.

Dallas lost 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a game that saw another inexcusable showing from the defense. The 49ers scored on plays of 74, 70 and 66 yards. Their 584 yards of offense were the most allowed by the Cowboys at home and third-most in any game in franchise history.

"I think offensively we do a good job," Jones said. "In general, I'd say we move the ball well. As a whole, if you look at the, if you want to refer to it as the Schottenheimer era, I'd say, 'Yeah, our offense has been an offense that's played at a high level.' (They've) been in the top half, top-third of the league, however you want to define it. But defensively, obviously we haven't. The last two years with Coach Schottenheimer as our head coach, our defense has been, unfortunately, predominantly in the back-third of the league, back-quarter of the league, however you want to define it. We haven't done a good job on the defensive side of the ball. We've struggled with that."

Schottenheimer was critical of the defense after Sunday's game, calling the performance "unacceptable" and the tackling "atrocious."

"I haven't been around a situation like this," he added, "where the defense was that poor in the second half."

While that may sound like the responsibility goes to Parker, his staff and the defensive players, that's also on the head coach, especially in this situation where the defense looks just as bad as last year when there were different coaches and many different players.

"At the end of the day we're not doing what it takes to win these football games," Jones said. "At times you feel like things are going in a good direction and then you have a second half, especially on the defensive side of the ball where you feel like you're taking one step forward and three steps back. This is obviously very frustrating. As this season goes, we're making things very difficult for ourselves to stay in the hunt."

The Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East, trailing the New York Giants (5-3-1) by two and a half games.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.