After the Dallas Cowboys gave up a season-high 46 points and the most yards in a home game in franchise history Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the organization may be exploring a change to defensive coordinator Christian Parker's role.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked on 105.3 FM The Fan if the team was exploring adjustments to the first-year coordinator's responsibilities, or if the team would continue as is.

"We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about it here," Jones said. "But we are talking about those things."

Jones' comments come a day after Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about his confidence level in his defensive coordinator.

"Well, we're still working through the process," Schottenheimer said. "Talking to the guys is the first step. At the end of the day, there's a lot of things that we need to clean up, as a football team. That starts with me. You look at this game, the positives, five sacks. A team that had been sacked eight times (all season), you get five sacks and probably missed another three or four. Could have been almost double-digits. But at the end of the day, the tackling and some of the coverage stuff really led to the explosives. So, we're taking a deep dive. We're looking at everything."

Does that mean he would make a change at defensive coordinator?

"I'm not saying that," Schottenheimer responded to the point-blank follow-up question. "I'm saying we're still in the process of going through all of the film and evaluation of where we stand today."

In a radio appearance Monday on The Fan, executive vice president Stephen Jones also expressed his disappointment with a defensive unit trending in the wrong direction.

"At times you feel like things are going in a good direction and then you have a second half, especially on the defensive side of the ball where you feel like you're taking one step forward and three steps back," Jones said. "This is obviously very frustrating. As this season goes, we're making things very difficult for ourselves to stay in the hunt."

Entering Week 11, the Cowboys rank last in total defensive EPA at -82.61. They also have the worst third-down defense in the league and have forced just eight turnovers (30th in the league). The defense has found a variety of ways to be ineffective: from an inability to get off the field in the season-opener against the New York Giants and getting beaten by long scoring drives, to giving up three touchdowns on plays of of at least 66 yards Sunday against the 49ers.

Dallas is last in yards allowed per game (393.8), worst in rushing yards allowed (154.1) and 30th in points allowed (28.2).

Parker's play calling has come under fire at different points this season. Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, the Cowboys gave up a chunk play over the middle of the field with less than 10 seconds to go to set up Baltimore's game-winning field goal. Two weeks later, after the team lost to undrafted rookie free-agent quarterback Jalon Daniels and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on "Thursday Night Football," the Cowboys brought Mike Pettine out of retirement to be a defensive consultant to help Parker. A few weeks after that, Gardner Minshew, Tyler Allgeier and the Arizona Cardinals offense dominated in a 33-30 Week 8 overtime loss.

Schottenheimer said simplifying the defense is "definitely a potential solution that we're talking about." What that means for Parker and his role is unknown for now, but it's no secret that the organization is weighing its options.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.