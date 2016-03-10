Texans, Giants, Raiders crushing free agency; Broncos regress

The contract is ultra-rich, there's no question about that. Osweiler got $72 million over four years -- an average of $18 mil per. But I had him rated as the No. 1 free agent because of the position he plays and the skill he showed in a short period of time. Look at Kirk Cousins getting the franchise tag (which he deserved). Look at what Philly just spent on Sam Bradfordand Chase Daniel. The price of admission at quarterback is steep in today's NFL. I applaud the Texans for doing what it took to get a promising young talent.