Ten NFL players/coaches I want to see win a Super Bowl ASAP

We were deprived of a Chargers playoff appearance and the chance to see Justin Herbert’s rocket arm flicking passes with derring-do. Paired with brainy Brandon Staley -- thumbing his nose at the mere concept of fourth-and-10 from his own 17 -- Herbert enters ‘22 as one of the game’s most visually enticing athletes and a signal-caller set to alter how we view the position.





The void left by Tom Brady’s retirement is made less bleak due to today’s rich landscape of fresh-faced quarterbacks. This list would include (and revolve around) Joe Burrow, too, if he hadn’t already marched into the Super Bowl in his second campaign. Herbert, though, rests right beside him as a newly discovered burning sun of the AFC.