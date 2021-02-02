Super Bowl or bust! Ten men I want to see lifting the Lombardi Trophy

In return for their loyalty, Texans fans have watched a disastrous four-win season devolve into a super-shaky reboot in which their star quarterback is asking for a trade amid whispers that Watt -- the heart and soul of the organization -- has played his final down for Houston. Ownership can do as it pleases, but the 31-year-old Watt deserves a brighter fate than wandering through the wilderness with a franchise in search of itself.





While the Texans are determined to keep Watson, the new regime isn't keen on handing Watt a long-term extension. With one year left on his deal at $17.5 million, a breakup feels imminent.





When Watt apologized to Watson for "wasting one of your years," what I saw was the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year telling his employer: You wasted my season, too.





It's time for Watt to play out his career with a high-octane contender. New colors, new start -- and future Januarys packed with chaos-churning, highlight-reel plays en route to a Super Bowl title of his own.