Buccaneers advance, but tenacious Washington provides wakeup call in wild-card round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers better pay close attention in film sessions this week if they're really serious about making a deep run in this postseason. What they'll find is plenty of evidence of why nothing should be taken for granted in the playoffs. The Buccaneers just escaped what many expected to be an easy first-round test against the Washington Football Team. That good fortune had plenty to do with an unheralded opposing quarterback running out of time to ruin all their Super Bowl dreams.

The Buccaneers got what they wanted most on Saturday night, which was a 31-23 win over Washington in the NFC Super Wild Card round. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke also gave the Bucs all they could handle and more, which was the major surprise of the evening. Heinicke never flinched when given the task of replacing injured starter Alex Smith in this game. In doing so, he gave Tampa more than enough to be concerned about as the Bucs wait to see who they'll play next in the divisional round.

The Bucs certainly can take great pride in claiming the franchise's first playoff win since they won the Super Bowl in the 2002 season. What they can't do is deny that they have ample work ahead of them if they want another victory this year. As Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said of Heinicke's performance, "We weren't tackling worth a s--- the whole game. We finally got him when it mattered."

Arians actually admitted the Bucs were hoping to see Smith in this contest. That rationale likely was based on the calf injury that had plagued Smith late in the regular season and ultimately sidelined him on Saturday. Arians suspected that Smith wouldn't be that mobile with a gimpy leg. The head coach also had seen enough of Heinicke to know that the backup quarterback would be elusive as hell.

Turns out Arians was exactly right. Heinicke frustrated the Tampa Bay defenders with his scrambling (he gained 46 yards on six carries) and he did even more damage with his arm (completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and interception). He even inspired his teammates by playing through a shoulder injury that nearly forced Washington to turn to a more obscure option under center, third-stringer Steven Montez. That determination made Heinicke the story of the game on a night when Tom Brady, a man with six Super Bowl rings, was making his first playoff start for Tampa Bay.

There were a handful of times when it felt as if the Bucs were primed to pull away in this contest. They never did because Heinicke wouldn't allow it. "A lot of people have asked me what it feels like going up against the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, but I didn't really think about that this week," said Heinicke, who was taking classes at Old Dominion before he was signed to Washington's practice squad on Dec. 8. "I just focused on doing my job, getting completions, letting those guys do their thing. But looking back at the game in the next couple days, it's going to be something that I'm really proud about. Everything that's happened in this past month and a half, and to go out there and do that, I'm proud of myself."

Heinicke's play spoke to his resilience -- he went from being undrafted in 2015 to spending time on four different teams before joining Washington last month -- and this team's willingness to keep fighting regardless of the circumstances. Washington has watched Rivera battle cancer and Smith return to the field after a gruesome broken leg nearly ended his career and his life two years ago. On the other hand, the quarterback's performance once again raised familiar questions about the Bucs. They obviously have enough offense to challenge for a championship but their defense still looks vulnerable enough to hold them back.