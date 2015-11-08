Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in Vikings' win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion after taking a blow to the head from St. Louis Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner during the Vikings' 21-18 overtime win Sunday.
Joyner was penalized for the vicious hit, which occurred after Bridgewater had given himself up with a slide early in the fourth quarter.
Veteran clipboard-holder Shaun Hill took over at quarterback while Bridgewater went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. The team later announced he suffered a concussion and would not return.
Bridgewater completed 13 of 21 passes for 144 yards, an interception and a rushing touchdown before exiting.
Joyner can expect a FedEx delivery notifying him that he has been fined for an illegal hit.