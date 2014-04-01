Teddy Bridgewater slides, Gus Bradley rises and more bold calls

I wouldn't start him. Vick is the ideal veteran backup; he was a great teammate to Nick Foles in Philadelphia. Also, I believe in Geno Smith. I agree with Phil Simms' declaration on my radio show that Smith is better than any quarterback in this year's draft. Geno's biggest issue in Year 1? The lack of talent around him. And his play improved at the end of last season. But I think the odds are stacked against the second-year pro.