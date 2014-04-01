 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Schein Nine

Teddy Bridgewater slides, Gus Bradley rises and more bold calls

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 05:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

Today is April 1. I don't believe in the April Fools' Day column. And remember, no matter what is tweeted today, the Seahawksaren't trading Russell Wilson to the 49ers for Colin Kaepernick.

But this annual celebration of idiocy provides the perfect opportunity to get a bit bold. Today, per the crack editorial staff at NFL.com, I take on the persona of "the April Fool." (I've been called worse -- and not just by Panthers fans.)

I only write what I believe, but today is the day I will stretch to include wild possibilities that I can see happening. Maybe I'm the April Fool ... or maybe I'm just ahead of the curve.

Without further ado, here are nine off-the-wall things that could happen in the upcoming NFL draft and 2014 season. Popular opinion be damned!

1) Teddy Bridgewater falls out of the first round.

The Louisville product has a problem, succinctly explained to me by an NFL general manager: "Bridgewater can't throw."

Yeah, I'd call that an issue.

Bridgewater bombed his pro day, a scripted workout that is concocted to benefit the quarterback. No, you don't skip on a player for throwing inaccurate, wobbly passes in a March workout. But you do skip on him when it confirms what you saw in the fall.

I'll stay consistent with what I've been saying for quite some time now: I don't believe there's a franchise quarterback in this draft. I think Johnny Manziel is the best of the bunch. And I'm not convinced, when you dive deep, that Bridgewater is a top-32 player in this class of prospects.

2) The 49ers trade up for Sammy Watkins.

Brooks: Ideal fits for WR prospects

The right environment is key in the NFL. Bucky Brooks pairs the 2014 NFL Draft's best receivers with suitable pro teams. **READ**

I've been thinking that the perfect destination for the former Clemson star is St. Louis, with the Rams holding the No. 2 overall pick. Sam Bradford needs a legit star receiver, and Watkins oozes that potential. That said, St. Louis has other holes, starting with the offensive line.

If Watkins slips past the Rams, wouldn't it make sense for San Francisco, armed with a plethora of picks, to move up and grab this ideal pass catcher? It's possible. I would do it. Watkins would be a game changer for the 49ers -- and by game changer, I mean he could represent the difference between "Super Bowl contender" and "Super Bowl champ."

Speaking of which ...

3) The Cardinals make a run at playing in the Arizona Super Bowl.

Am I delusional? Nuts? Or is this a visionary take?

Here's the truth: I don't know right now if the Arizona Cardinals are one of the top six teams in the NFC. But they are among the top seven. Of course, that's the difference between being a playoff team and staying home.

I feel the same way about this team as I felt in the back half of last season: If the Cardinals make the playoffs out of the tough NFC West, they'll be dangerous, what with that incredible, play-making defense. Veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a stud. I loved the pickups of offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, receiver Ted Ginn and tight end John Carlson. And remember, guard Jonathan Cooper -- a 2013 first-round pick -- is coming back this year after missing his entire rookie season due to injury.

Meanwhile, general manager Steve Keim compared running back Andre Ellington to All-Pro stud Jamaal Charles on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports." I buy it. And so should you.

At last week's NFL Annual Meeting, second-year coach Bruce Arians openly talked about becoming the first host team to make the Super Bowl. That's the expectation. The only challenge? Getting into the playoffs.

But I do indeed love the Cardinals this season.

4) Michael Vick starts Week 1 for the Jets.

I wouldn't start him. Vick is the ideal veteran backup; he was a great teammate to Nick Foles in Philadelphia. Also, I believe in Geno Smith. I agree with Phil Simms' declaration on my radio show that Smith is better than any quarterback in this year's draft. Geno's biggest issue in Year 1? The lack of talent around him. And his play improved at the end of last season. But I think the odds are stacked against the second-year pro.

Vick can't stay healthy enough to start an entire season, but he can dazzle in practice and preseason. Also, Vick knows coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's offense from their days together in Philly. Can't you see Vick winning a quarterback competition in August? I think Vick might dupe the Jets into thinking he's the immediate answer. And that would be bad.

5) Adrian Peterson hits 2,000 yards -- again.

Peterson, of course, joined the 2,000-yard club in 2012, an exclusive fraternity of just seven members. Here's to him becoming the first member to double down on this illustrious achievement.

With new offensive coordinator Norv Turner now calling the plays in Minnesota -- and a history of backs being dominant under his watchful eye -- look out, folks. Matt Cassel is solid under center, and with the emerging Cordarrelle Patterson and veteran Greg Jennings (remember him?) at receiver, Minnesota is going to have a vertical passing attack that must be respected by opposing defenses. It's feasting time again for No. 28.

6) Peyton Manning hits 50 touchdown passes -- again.

Perhaps this is Manning's final season, though he certainly is not showing any signs of slowing down, fresh off a remarkable campaign that saw him set NFL passing records for touchdowns (55) and yards (5,477). Eric Decker is a Jet, but Denver brilliantly replaced him with Emmanuel Sanders. I think it was the most underrated move of the offseason.

The Broncos are built to have another majestic, prolific regular season behind Manning and Co.

7) The Browns finish ahead of the Steelers in the AFC North.

I already praised the Browns for their offseason overhaul. They upgraded the coaching staff and front office, despite all the outrage from scores of Cleveland critics.

Yes, the Browns still have to figure out their future at the game's most important position, but they're expected to draft a quarterback in May. Regardless, one thing sticks out to me: Cleveland has a better defense than Pittsburgh. New head coach Mike Pettine will further mold and maximize the unit.

8) Gus Bradley becomes a Coach of the Year candidate.

The Jaguars don't currently have a playoff roster, but they have a winning general manager (David Caldwell) and a wonderful, energetic coach (Bradley).

I'm extremely impressed with Bradley, who's in just his second season as a head man. He will maximize the talent in Jacksonville, make the team fun to watch and even get the Jags into faux contention. Considering what this franchise has been in recent years, that kind of progress would make him COY material.

9) The Raiders resemble an NFL team.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**

Since then, the Raiders have acquired receiver James Jones, quarterback Matt Schaub and running back Maurice Jones-Drew. All represent major upgrades -- on the field and in the locker room -- at key offensive positions. (Don't pooh-pooh their cultural impact on this franchise.) And if the Raiders pluck a stud offensive tackle or Sammy Watkins with the fifth overall pick, they will have vastly improved on offense this offseason.

The Raiders can tip the apple cart and win some games in the AFC West.

No fooling.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.
news

Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

As we transition from the Divisional Round to Championship Sunday, Adam Schein is bubbling over with takes. Which team is the NFL's best? Which star player is simply inevitable? And who possesses the clutch gene? Find the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine undeniable NFL truths.
news

Who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Ranking 9 most likely NFL champions as 2023 regular season winds down

As the 2023 NFL regular season comes to a close, it's time to start thinking about how the playoffs could transpire -- and specifically, who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy next month in Las Vegas.
news

49ers still NFC's team to beat? Chiefs broken? Bills poised to leapfrog Dolphins? Hot takes on hot topics!

Is San Francisco still the NFC team to beat? Are the Chiefs broken beyond repair? Will Buffalo leapfrog Miami to take the AFC East? With just two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein provides his hottest takes on the hottest topics.
news

Stretch-run fun! Jake Browning, DeMeco Ryans, Buccaneers among NFL underdogs I'm rooting for

How can you NOT enjoy Jake Browning fully seizing an opportunity in Cincinnati? As we hit the stretch run of the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein spotlights nine underdogs to root for: two coaches, three teams and four players. 
news

Predictions for 2023 regular season's final quarter: Dak Prescott wins MVP; Bills and Rams hit playoffs

Which team will earn the NFC's No. 1 overall seed? Do the Bills make the playoffs? How about the Steelers? And who takes home MVP honors? Adam Schein provides nine predictions for the final quarter of the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

NFL playoff picture: Bubble teams I love/like/loathe

With five weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is really heating up. Who'll make it? Who'll fall short? And who's worth rooting for? Adam Schein identifies the bubble teams he loves, likes ... and loathes.
news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Eagles = NFC team to beat? Jalen Hurts the MVP front-runner? Broncos for real?

Are the reigning NFC champion Eagles still the team to beat in the conference? Is Jalen Hurts truly the MVP front-runner? Do the surging Broncos have real staying power? At a critical juncture in the 2023 NFL season, Adam Schein assesses nine emerging takes, separating fact from fiction.
news

Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

As we head down the back stretch of the 2023 NFL season, which quarterbacks have the most to prove? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals, including a rookie, a journeyman and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Who ranks No. 1?
news

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can take to the bank.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!