Teams that improved the most after the 2017 NFL Draft

If executive vice president Sashi Brown's process is going to work, the Browns need to load up on premium picks and make them count. No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, who went No. 29, create physical mismatches that the Browns have lacked too often in recent years. The old Browns were hopeful of finding a journeyman like tight end Gary Barnidge, who punched above his weight for a season. Njoku represents the kind of explosive player the new regime wants. The team's other first-rounder, safety Jabrill Peppers, could become the beating heart of the team's defense. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams should know just how to deploy him.