Teams that improved the most after the 2017 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2017 at 11:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*After three days and 253 picks, the 2017 NFL Draft is finally over. With this Day 3 edition of the 2017 NFL Draft Debrief, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the teams that improved the most. *

Tennessee Titans

Give general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Mularkey credit for knowing that a strong running game will not be enough in the year 2017. The Titans prioritized playmaking throughout their draft in an effort to help out quarterback Marcus Mariota.

No one expected Western Michigan product Corey Davis to go No. 5 overall after he missed the post-draft process following ankle surgery, but Davis plays more like a true No. 1 receiver than anyone in this class. His combination of strength and quickness should help take a lot of short Mariota throws a long way. The Titans selected another speedster in Western Kentucky's Taywan Taylor in the third round, and it wouldn't be a surprise if both rookies were to contribute early. This is the same team that started 2016 fourth-round pick Tajae Sharpe at receiver all last season despite ho-hum production.

First-round cornerback Adoree' Jackson out of USC is another player with speed who can put the ball in the end zone. He'll improve Tennessee on all four downs with his return ability; he's a lighter edition of what the franchise once thought it was getting from Adam Jones.

Tennessee won nine games last season with a meat-and-potatoes roster. This draft brought the sizzle.

Arizona Cardinals

Did GM Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians head-fake the rest of the league with their public interest in quarterbacks?

Intentional or not, the Chiefs and Texans traded ahead of Arizona for QBs, completing a surprising top of the draft that included seven skill-position picks in the top 12 overall. That caused top-shelf defensive players to slide, and the Cardinals happily snapped up linebacker Haason Reddick, from Arians' former employer, Temple. Reddick in Round 1 and safety Budda Baker in Round 2 were great scheme fits for a Cardinals defense that prizes versatility. The team upgraded talent at positions where safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Kevin Minter left in free agency. Two offensive linemen taken on Day 3 continued the trend of the Cardinals finding options who can help in 2017.

With the futures of Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald and even Arians up in the air, this was not the draft for the Cardinals to take on more projects. Their time is now.

New England Patriots

Don't be fooled by the Patriots only selecting four players over the weekend. Their draft season included the acquisition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks (for the No. 32 overall pick), running back Mike Gillislee (in restricted free agency for a fifth-round pick), tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Kony Ealy.

It was an unorthodox draft season for Bill Belichick, but he used his picks on players who can contribute right away to a roster that will be difficult for rookies to crack, especially on offense.

The rookies that the Patriots did select came at positions of need, with two offensive tackles and two versatile front-seven players in Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise.

Belichick probably wouldn't be comfortable taking an approach like this every season, but it's where he found value using his picks this year. And Belichick never turns down value. Come September, few teams will have found more immediate contributors using their draft picks than the Patriots.

Cleveland Browns

The second-round selection of DeShone Kizer was savvy and a great example of the low-risk, high-reward moves the Browns should be making as they rebuild. The best part about the Browns' quarterback choice is that it wasn't the centerpiece of the draft.

If executive vice president Sashi Brown's process is going to work, the Browns need to load up on premium picks and make them count. No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, who went No. 29, create physical mismatches that the Browns have lacked too often in recent years. The old Browns were hopeful of finding a journeyman like tight end Gary Barnidge, who punched above his weight for a season. Njoku represents the kind of explosive player the new regime wants. The team's other first-rounder, safety Jabrill Peppers, could become the beating heart of the team's defense. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams should know just how to deploy him.

The Browns continued to add bulk throughout the draft, including defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (Round 6), who was charged on suspicion of misdemeanor battery following an alleged physical altercation with a woman earlier this month. Sashi Brown said it's possible the team doesn't even keep Brantley.

Not every pick will work, of course, but the Browns are increasing their odds of finding Pro Bowlers by loading up on early picks. The team also has two first-rounders and three second-rounders a year from now. Cleveland is showing enviable patience. The Browns will start to earn more patience from fans and analysts if this first-round trio produces quickly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said after the draft that he wants Tampa Bay to be known as a "bad-ass team." This weekend helped his cause.

Tight end O.J. Howard should transform the Bucs' offense. As an in-line tight end who can block when asked, Howard is going to make the Bucs more difficult to matchup with. Pity the defense that gets caught with the wrong defenders on the field when the Bucs go into a hurry up with Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Howard out there at the same time.

Jameis Winston's dream offseason continued when the Bucs selected wide receiver Chris Godwin (Round 3) and Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (Round 5). Godwin is known for his route-running, and McNichols is a great pass catcher in the mold of his new teammate and fellow Boise State alum Doug Martin.

The Bucs' defense remains a concern and could really use safety Justin Evans (Round 2) and inside linebacker Kendell Beckwith (Round 3) to contribute right away. At best, this Bucs defense can be average. General manager Jason Licht is taking a similar approach to his old boss Bill Belichick: Load up on offense, support your franchise quarterback with weapons and figure out a way to make the defense good enough.

Get ready to see plenty of this bad ass team on "Hard Knocks" and then during a run to the playoffs.

