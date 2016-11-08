Tate's OT winner leads clutch performances

Strong stats to consider:

» Jerry Jones can say what he wants about Romo, but Prescott is giving the Cowboys no reason to look back. Prescott joins Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie QB since 2000 to win seven or more of their first eight starts. Big Ben went 13-0.

» Prescott is currently holding a passer rating of 104.2 for the season. This would be the highest passer rating by a rookie in NFL history.