Super Bowl XLVIII keys include Seattle's pass rush, Wes Welker

Of course, getting pressure on Peyton Manning is a Herculean task. The Broncos quarterback is so smart, and he gets the ball out quickly. Plus, Denver's offensive line has been nothing short of sensational this season. (Shame on me -- I thought the unit would suffer after Ryan Clady was lost for the season with a Lisfranc sprain.) It's no coincidence that the Broncos gave up a league-low 20 sacks. Ultimately, though, I think Avril, Bennett and Bruce Irvin will be physical enough with Manning and his protectors to force a turnover.