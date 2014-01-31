The Schein Nine

Super Bowl XLVIII keys include Seattle's pass rush, Wes Welker

Published: Jan 31, 2014 at 02:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

What a week in New York and New Jersey. History will show it was the greatest Super Bowl week ever.

Now, as we close in on the big game, let's sift through the madness and turn our attention to what will happen on the field, Schein Nine-style.

1) Seattle's pass rush will be everything

The "Legion of Boom" secondary is fantastic and has a catchy nickname, but make no mistake: The Seahawks' pass rush is a gigantic part of Seattle's success. Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, great free-agent pickups by general manager John Schneider, have really delivered, combining for 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during the regular season.

Of course, getting pressure on Peyton Manning is a Herculean task. The Broncos quarterback is so smart, and he gets the ball out quickly. Plus, Denver's offensive line has been nothing short of sensational this season. (Shame on me -- I thought the unit would suffer after Ryan Clady was lost for the season with a Lisfranc sprain.) It's no coincidence that the Broncos gave up a league-low 20 sacks. Ultimately, though, I think Avril, Bennett and Bruce Irvin will be physical enough with Manning and his protectors to force a turnover.

It's happened before. Just look at what the Colts did against Manning and Co. in Week 7, notching four sacks -- including a key safety-causing strip-sack by Robert Mathis -- and an interception in their upset win over the Broncos. And that was Indy's defense; Seattle has the best D in the NFL.

2) We might not hear much more from Richard Sherman

Last week, I wrote that Sherman is wonderful as the face of Super Bowl XLVIII. And I meant every word. Sherman is strong. But Manning feasts on the weak.

Remember the AFC Championship Game? Manning stayed away from Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib, and the offense didn't truly take off until after Talib was knocked from the game in the second quarter.

Sherman is the best -- which means I would be stunned if Manning attempted numerous passes in Sherman's direction. Why would he?

3) Wes Welker will have a big Big game ...

Everyone remembers Welker's crucial drop when he was with the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, a fourth-quarter flub that helped open the door for the Giants' game-winning drive. But that was a fluke; Welker's hands are much better than that. And Manning rightly trusts him.

I love Seattle's defensive backfield -- but Welker running crossing routes is unstoppable.

Who ya got? XLVIII analyst picks

Superbowl-Ticket-1-30-14-PQ.jpg

Enough with the ancillary analysis already! Who's going to win the game: Seattle or Denver? Our analysts weigh in. READ

4) ... and Julius Thomas won't

Thomas broke out as a physical presence this season, collecting 65 passes for 788 yards and 12 scores. That said, Seattle's Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor represent the elite safety combination in the NFL -- which means the Broncos' tight end won't be putting up eye-popping numbers.

5) Adam Gase will look to run early

I think the world of Gase, the Broncos' young, bright and innovative offensive coordinator. He has really helped Manning and is well-respected around the NFL. For all of the talk about Manning's legacy, he can't do it alone; Peyton needs some balance and help. Running back Knowshon Moreno, who rushed for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns in a solid season, is a big key to what the Broncos try to establish. Bobby Wagner and the rest of the Seahawks' linebackers had better be ready.

6) Marshawn Lynch will be the most important player in the Super Bowl

Yes, Lynch (unintentionally) grabbed the spotlight this week because he didn't want to talk on Media Day, relenting only for a very brief session with the assembled media and a quick NFL Network spot with Deion Sanders. Come Sunday, Lynch will do his talking on the field.

The Seahawks running back, who has rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns in two playoff games thus far, is so physical and strong; he's built for the cold weather. He will pound the football, taking the pressure off Russell Wilson while moving the chains and keeping Manning on the sideline.

7) Russell Wilson will make three game-changing plays

Wilson averaged just 209.8 passing yards per game this season, an anemic, stunningly low number for a quarterback in today's pass-heavy league.

But who cares? The Seahawks' signal-caller is a winner. Some quarterbacks hate that line of thinking, but I use the label as the ultimate compliment.

Think of Seattle's playoff victories over the New Orleans Saintsand San Francisco 49ers. Witness Wilson's gorgeous touchdown toss to Jermaine Kearse in the NFC title match. When Wilson gets out of the pocket, he's dangerous. He has a knack, as Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma accurately put it on our "Schein on Sports" SiriusXM Radio show this week.

8) Percy Harvin won't make a difference ...

Here's the deal: The talented Harvin has immense playmaking potential, but the Seahawks' offensive weapon just can't stay healthy, missing almost the entire 2013 campaign. Until he does, why should I believe he can get through a game and maximize his skill set?

9) ... but the weather will

I love it. This is how football is supposed to be played.

Though the Broncos and Seahawks might not be facing bone-chilling extremes of temperature or snowfall, it will almost certainly be cold, meaning Manning and Wilson will have to take extra measures to grip the football.

Manning, in particular, has a history of struggling in chilly weather -- a storyline he loves to shoot down. Remember when he torched the Tennessee Titans in below-freezing temperatures and told his critics to "shove that (narrative) where the sun don't shine"? That was awesome.

Of course, the Seahawks are a deep and intense bunch, built to handle the elements. So I'll pick Seattle to win 28-27 in a wintertime classic.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame

What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
news

NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

Sunday provided an exhilarating slate of games, but not everyone ultimately enjoyed themselves. Adam Schein spotlights the nine worst losses in Week 5. Did the Bengals or Lions feel the MOST pain?
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

The second Sunday of the 2021 season provided significant developments across the NFL. Adam Schein identifies the nine biggest statements from Week 2, spotlighting inspired defensive showings by the Cowboys and Patriots, as well as another prolific outing from Derrick Henry.
news

NFL Week 1: Cardinals good, Bills bad, Packers ugly

With the opening Sunday of the 2021 season in the books, Adam Schein identifies the good (Arizona Cardinals), the bad (Buffalo Bills) and the ugly (Green Bay Packers) from a wild, unpredictable Week 1.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
news

NFL's top nine defenses in 2021: Rams and Bucs reign supreme, but Broncos have immense upside

Stopping today's high-octane offenses is a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Adam Schein projects the top nine NFL defenses in 2021. Who claims the No. 1 spot? Which stout units just missed the cut?
news

NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons

This is a golden era for NFL offenses. Which teams will field the most prolific attacks in 2021? Adam Schein projects his top nine, with some notable units missing the cut.
news

NFL players who NEED strong training camp: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah, Darrell Henderson top list

Can Tua Tagovailoa take the Dolphins to the next level? Will Jeff Okudah overcome a disastrous rookie season? Is Darrell Henderson ready to fill the void left by Cam Akers' injury? Adam Schein spotlights nine players who NEED a strong training camp.
news

2021 NFL season: I can't wait to watch these nine players returning from injury

We saw a lot of significant injuries early in the 2020 NFL campaign, sidelining numerous stars for the majority of last season. Adam Schein can't wait to watch them all again this fall, especially these nine individuals.
news

Which franchise could win first Super Bowl in 2021 NFL season? Bills, Browns Titans top list

The NBA's conference finals are chock-full of new blood. This got Adam Schein thinking about the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. Who has the best chance to hoist that first Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2021 season? Check out the rankings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW