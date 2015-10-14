Around the NFL

Stick A Fork In 'Em: 11 teams that won't make playoffs

Published: Oct 14, 2015 at 08:58 AM

Nobody wants to hear their favorite NFL team is done before they've purchased a holiday-themed squash product.

Given how much time and attention you've invested in your preferred franchise, this can be a profoundly depressing realization. This was supposed to be the year your team made the leap. This was supposed to be the season your devotion paid off.

But it won't. And that sucks, but you deserve to know. Look at us like a friend who delivers the grim news that your significant other is cheating. We take no pleasure in serving as the messenger -- I mean, you thought Terry was The One -- but you deserve to know the truth. Blissful ignorance is overrated.

Over the past three weeks, the Around The NFL Podcast has stuck a fork in 11 teams who we believe no longer have a realistic path to postseason play. This is not about mathematics, but rather a feel for these doomed teams and a look at what lies ahead. If we're wrong about any of them -- and it has happened in the past -- we'll make a financial donation to a local charity of that team's home city.

So yeah, consider this a pessimistic piece of work infused with an altruistic spirit. POTENTIALLY. Here's who we've given up on so far.

FORK'D AFTER WEEK 3

Thoughts: No regrets/concerns about this group. The Lions actually spooked me a bit because of the talent on offense, but they remain winless two weeks later and their best defensive player is now headed for hip surgery. The Josh McCown-led Browns are up to two wins and are generally frisky, but c'mon, it's the Browns. These are all flawed teams that will be fortunate to finish 6-10.

FORK'D AFTER WEEK 4

Thoughts: Our move to bury the Raiders might seem premature, but remember this decision was made shortly after Oakland failed to beat a previously winless (and Fork'd) Bears team with a limping Jay Cutler behind center. As a group, the decision was made to no longer take the Silver & Black seriously. The Texans are playing a perverse game of musical chairs at quarterback that will cost the franchise another year of J.J. Watt's prime. We Fork'd the Dolphins on the same day Stephen Ross Fork'd Joe Philbin? COINCIDENCE? Yes, it was.

FORK'D AFTER WEEK 5

Thoughts: We hesitated on quitting the Ravens on account of their semi-recent Super Bowl pedigree, but losing to a previously Fork'd team is an unforgivable sin around these parts. I believed the Chiefs had a recovery in them after a brutal schedule stretch, but Jamaal Charles' knee injury sent hope scurrying out of the room.

BUT WHAT ABOUT ...

Yes, there are several other attractive Fork candidates out there. The Jaguars are 1-4, but Blake Bortles is playing well and the Colts aren't the lock AFC South winner we once thought. (It's the same reason we haven't counted out the mediocre-but-compelling Titans.) There might not be a single good team in the NFC East, but that's precisely why we can't rule out the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Redskins ... for now, anyway.

Listen to the Around The NFL Podcast to find out the next teams to get Fork'd. You can tell us how stupid we are on Twitter at @AroundTheNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death

"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss

After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

news

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

news

Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title

The Buffalo Bills beat the Chicago Bears on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive AFC East division title.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Saturday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Saturday.

news

Texans-Titans kickoff delayed due to rolling blackouts in Nashville

Saturday's Texans-Titans matchup has been delayed one hour or so due to blackouts and power outages in the Nashville area.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE