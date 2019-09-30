Sorting out NFC after September chaos: Bears up, Falcons down

There are plainly notable exceptions to this notion of equality -- hello, Dolphins and Redskins! -- but even the two 4-0 teams that played Sunday showed how small the margin between success and failure in the NFL remains. The Chiefs needed a conversion on fourth-and-8 to ensure victory in Detroit, in a game where the total yardage favored the home-team Lions, 447-438. The difference in New England's 16-10 win over the Bills was a blocked punt-return touchdown. Buffalo quarterbacks Josh Allen and Matt Barkley combined for four interceptions and two fumbles (none lost) -- Allen played as poorly as any QB Sunday -- yet, the Bills still gained 23 first downs to New England's 11. The Patriots' final 10 drives of the game (not counting the three kneeldowns on the last possession) included six three-and-outs, one luridTom Brady interception and three points. Even the best two teams through September aren't that much more talented or well-coached than their opponents, at least early in the season.