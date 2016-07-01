Smith, Carr lead Week 1 Clutch Performers

Clutch Performers

Published: Jun 30, 2016 at 08:00 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith, Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Nugent, Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr, Seatlle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Detroit Lions' Matt Prater each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 1.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:
» Smith's dive into the end zone not only capped off a win in overtime, but it's also the largest comeback win in franchise history. The Chiefs were behind 24-3 in the third quarter when Smith and the offense really got moving. Smith led four consecutive scoring drives to end the game following his interception.
» Smith also hit a career high 48 passing attempts.

Power of the moment: A division win is crucial for the Chiefs, especially when they're likely battling the Broncos for the AFC West. Unfortunately, this type of loss is familiar to Chargers fans. The last time a team overcame 21-point deficit in Week 1 was in 2013, when the Houston Texans rallied to beat the Chargers 31-28.

Mike Nugent, Cincinnati Bengals

Strong stats to consider:
» After missing a 52-yard field goal late in the game. Nugent nailed the 47-yard game winner with just 54 seconds.
» The Bengals and New York Jets battled the whole way through. Nugent's game-winner was the fifth and final lead change of the game.

Power of the moment: Every play counts in close contests like this one. Jets kicker Nick Folk missed an extra point in the second quarter. It was the first time Folk missed an extra point in his career. 312 out of 313 still isn't bad.

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Strong stats to consider:
» With the game on the line, the Raiders elected to go for the two-point conversion with less than an minute to go. The gutsy call paid off with Carr's pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree. The Raiders went up 35-34. It sealed the game in regulation rather than hoping for a coin toss in overtime.
»The last time a team won by going for two in the final minute was in 2008. The Broncos beat the Chargers 39-38. That game is best known for an incorrect ruling by referee Ed Hochuli.

Power of the moment: It's a big win for a Raiders team hungry for a playoff birth. It's not only a win against an elite offense with Drew Brees at the helm, but it's just the second time the Raiders have started a season 1-0 sine 2003.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Strong stats to consider:
» Wilson's favorite target shouldn't be a surprise. In this game, Wilson holds a 131.8 passer rating when targeting wide receiver Doug Baldwin.
» Including playoffs, Wilson now has the most game-winning drives since 2012 with 19. Second is Tony Romo with 16.

Power of the moment: The Miami Dolphins went up 10-6 after quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran in a two-yard score with just over four minutes remaining. Wilson, on an injured ankle, scored on the ensuing drive with just 31 seconds left in the game. Seattle has now won eight consecutive home openers.

Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

Strong stats to consider:
» Prater had to find a way to make up for a missed extra point earlier in the contest. Prater capped off the Lions' last drive of the game with a 43-yard game winner.
» This game featured almost no red zone defense. Both the Colts and Lions scored on all four of their trips into the red zone

Power of the moment: It may only be Week 1, but the Lions has quietly built a potent offense under coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. After starting 1-7 last season, Detroit has won seven of their last nine games.

