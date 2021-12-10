Six most impactful games left in 2021 NFL season: Sunday's 49ers-Bengals bout looms large





Of the 300,000 simulations I ran for every game this week, this tilt between San Francisco and Cincinnati is the closest matchup, with the Bengals topping the 49ers in just 51.9 percent of simulations. This could also easily swing to the Niners winning in 52.3 percent of simulations based on who's active (Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel’s game-day status are both in question, for example). The outcome of this coin-flip game will cause some major ripples within both conferences. Entering Week 14, the 49ers made the playoffs in 67.7 percent of simulations; a win this weekend increases their playoff chances to 70.3 percent, while a loss drops them down to just 60.4 percent.





The Bengals are a different story. They currently make the playoffs in 50.9 percent of simulations, and a win increases that likelihood to 56.9 percent. However, if they lose to the 49ers, their playoff probability plummets to 32.8 percent. The Bengals need to win Sunday to set up a pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Ravens (8-4) that will most likely decide the division and whether the Bengals earn a playoff berth. (Baltimore forecasts to make the postseason even with a loss in Week 16.) What's particularly interesting about this matchup is the chain reaction it could have on the Chargers' playoff chances: If the Bengals beat the 49ers on Sunday and win their next two games (at Broncos, vs. Ravens), they'll potentially be responsible for booting the Bolts from the playoffs. How? Because in that scenario, Cincy would be the front-runner to win the AFC North, kicking Baltimore down to a wild-card spot. Because the Ravens have the head-to-head tie-breaker vs. the Chargers, L.A. could end up being the odd team out.