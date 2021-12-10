NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule).
James Jones: Dallas' defense steals the spotlight in the team's big divisional matchup with Washington. Behind cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons -- both Defensive Player of the Year candidates -- the Cowboys record four takeaways on the way to a road victory.
Nate Burleson: Every AFC North matchup from here on out has HUGE playoff implications, and everyone who'll be on the field and in the stands at Sunday's Ravens-Browns showdown knows it. Perhaps no one more than Lamar Jackson. One successful two-point conversion away from beating Pittsburgh last week, the Ravens quarterback makes sure his team doesn't end up in the same situation late in the fourth quarter by rushing for 150 yards to help deliver Baltimore's ninth win of the season and hold its spot atop the division.
Willie McGinest: Rob Gronkowski has enjoyed three games with two receiving touchdowns this season. On Sunday, he kicks the Bills while they're down and scores a season-high three touchdowns.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Joe Mixon's fourth-quarter fumble derailed the Bengals' comeback attempt last week against the Chargers. He bounces back in Week 14 with a season-high 200 rushing yards vs. San Francisco, scoring three scrimmage touchdowns to get the Bengals back in the win column.
Full NFL Week 14 schedule
Thursday, December 9
Sunday, December 12
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New Orleans Saints at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, December 13
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)