NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Aaron Rodgers has not participated in practice since being limited on Friday of Week 11. He'll begin Week 14 on the sidelines as well.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his all-world quarterback remains day to day with his toe injury.

"If he can [practice], that'd be great," LaFleur said. "If he can't, he can't. I don't think it's going to be anything hindering him for the game."

The Packers begin on-field preparation for Sunday against the Bears with third-string QB Kurt Benkert claiming the reps. Benkert was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday as backup Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The former undrafted free agent spent the past three years with the Falcons but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Green Bay will get a Wednesday appearance from All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander﻿. LaFleur said the Pro Bowler has been designated to return to practice. It will be his first action since injuring his shoulder in Week 4.