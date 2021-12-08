NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Aaron Rodgers has not participated in practice since being limited on Friday of Week 11. He'll begin Week 14 on the sidelines as well.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his all-world quarterback remains day to day with his toe injury.
"If he can [practice], that'd be great," LaFleur said. "If he can't, he can't. I don't think it's going to be anything hindering him for the game."
The Packers begin on-field preparation for Sunday against the Bears with third-string QB Kurt Benkert claiming the reps. Benkert was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday as backup Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The former undrafted free agent spent the past three years with the Falcons but has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Green Bay will get a Wednesday appearance from All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. LaFleur said the Pro Bowler has been designated to return to practice. It will be his first action since injuring his shoulder in Week 4.
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who's on the physically unable to perform list, and Za'Darius Smith (back), who's on injured reserve, are not ready to return, per LaFleur.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive back Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve, activated defensive back Kevon Seymour from IR and designated offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James to return to practice.
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and defensive end Efe Obada (hip) practiced in a limited capacity.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) has been medically cleared to play and will start Sunday versus the Packers.
- The Cincinnati Bengals designated guard D'Ante Smith and cornerback Trae Waynes to return to practice.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is still in concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wideout Jarvis Landry (knee) and tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) also won't practice.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said running back Melvin Gordon will practice today. Gordon sat out Week 13 with a hip injury.
- The Houston Texans waived veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Steelers. Wideout Adam Thielen (ankle) has been ruled out.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee), who's missed four consecutive games, is expected to practice Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge is optimistic quarterback Mike Glennon will clear concussion protocol in time to start Sunday versus the Chargers. Glennon, receivers Kenny Golladay (ribs) and Kadarius Toney (oblique) and defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad) did not practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) were limited.
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Vikings.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said running back Elijah Mitchell will not practice Wednesday because of the concussion he recently suffered as well as knee irritation. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, wideout Deebo Samuel and linebacker Dre Greenlaw also won't practice, though Shanahan is hopeful Samuel will return Thursday as he nurses a groin injury. Linebacker Fred Warner, who missed Week 13, will be full-go.
- Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Rapoport reported.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman and wideout Justin Watson have been designated to return to practice.
- Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is in the concussion protocol. Tight end Logan Thomas is out for the season after being placed on IR a second time in 2021. Defensive end Montez Sweat will miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys after testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin) and wideout Curtis Samuel (groin) were limited in practice. Safety Landon Collins (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) were DNPs.
Roster moves
- The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Brian Hill to the practice squad and released safety Tony Jefferson.
- The Washington Football Team signed running back Jonathan Williams from the Giants' practice squad.