NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Published: Dec 08, 2021
Aaron Rodgers has not participated in practice since being limited on Friday of Week 11. He'll begin Week 14 on the sidelines as well.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his all-world quarterback remains day to day with his toe injury.

"If he can [practice], that'd be great," LaFleur said. "If he can't, he can't. I don't think it's going to be anything hindering him for the game."

The Packers begin on-field preparation for Sunday against the Bears with third-string QB Kurt Benkert claiming the reps. Benkert was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday as backup Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The former undrafted free agent spent the past three years with the Falcons but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Green Bay will get a Wednesday appearance from All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander﻿. LaFleur said the Pro Bowler has been designated to return to practice. It will be his first action since injuring his shoulder in Week 4.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who's on the physically unable to perform list, and Za'Darius Smith (back), who's on injured reserve, are not ready to return, per LaFleur.

Injuries/COVID-19

Roster moves

  • The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Brian Hill to the practice squad and released safety Tony Jefferson.
  • The Washington Football Team signed running back Jonathan Williams from the Giants' practice squad.

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is taking a step toward returning. The Saints running back is expected to practice Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert led the way in the Week 13 Players of the Week honor roll. 
