Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup.

Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who reported Sweat is unvaccinated and thus will be required to isolate for at least 10 days.

The former first-round draft pick was set to return from a jaw fracture this week that has kept him off the field for the club's past four games. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining the injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, and Wednesday was set to be his first practice back. Instead, he'll be out once again on Sunday, although it's possible he could return for Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. Per Rapoport, he could be activated as early as next Saturday if he's asymptomatic.

Sweat recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits in Washington's first eight games prior to his injury. Washington was just 2-6 when Sweat was placed on injured reserve, but hasn't lost in his absence, winning four in a row. If Washington beats the Cowboys, it will be above .500 for the first time all season at 7-6. With the team having already lost its other starting defensive end, Chase Young, for the season due to an ACL injury, Sweat's return to the lineup will be a welcome one.

In June, following coach Ron Rivera's effort to educate his players by having a vaccine expert speak to the team, Sweat took a hard stance against vaccination for himself.