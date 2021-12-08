Around the NFL

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The L Train has reached his final stop for 2021.

Washington has placed Logan Thomas on injured reserve. Because it is Thomas' second stint on IR this season, he's officially out for the remainder of the campaign.

Thomas suffered a knee injury in Washington's 17-15 win over Las Vegas on Sunday and received positive initial MRI results that could be seen as promising, but with the tight end continuing to undergo further testing, Washington appears to be taking the safe approach by placing Thomas on IR.

Thomas missed six games earlier this season due to his first stint on IR, but returned in Week 12 and caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in his last two weeks. For the season, he caught 18 passes for 196 yards and three scores in just five games worth of legitimate action.

The tight end's journey is a winding but intriguing one that has unfortunately met another sharp left turn with this injury. Thomas was a quarterback in college at Virginia Tech and began his NFL career as such before switching to tight end in 2016 to preserve his chance of playing in the league. The position change was a slow process, but Thomas started to show signs he might finally be grasping the position in his lone season with Detroit in 2019, then exploded for 72 catches, 670 yards and six touchdowns with Washington in 2020.

Washington rewarded Thomas accordingly with a three-year, $24 million deal in the offseason with the hope the late-blooming tight end would be a key weapon for them in the next few years. Year one of that deal again provided a glimpse of Thomas' potential in this role and likely would've been much more productive had he been healthy.

Instead, Thomas will head into the offseason with plenty of time to get his knee injury figured out and aim to return as an important part of Washington's offense in 2022.

