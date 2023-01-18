Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl 

"Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league's teams behind the scenes during the week," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement. "Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs."

The Senior Bowl enters the first season in which it won't utilize a staff from a single NFL club as it has in the past. Instead, assistants from various teams will combine to lead the pre-draft college all-star game.

It's the first season of a pact between the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl to alternate which all-star game will have full staffs. The Falcons and Patriots were named coaching staffs for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Both Getsy and Graham have had NFL head coaching interviews in previous cycles and will get a chance to gain experience running a full operation in Mobile.

The Senior Bowl also announced offensive and defensive coordinators on both staffs for the college all-star showdown, which will be aired live on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

American: Offensive coordinator, Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London; defensive coordinator, New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.