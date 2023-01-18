2023 NFL Draft

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl 

Published: Jan 18, 2023 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team, per a source informed of the situation.

The Senior Bowl later confirmed the news.

Related Links

"Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league's teams behind the scenes during the week," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement. "Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs."

The Senior Bowl enters the first season in which it won't utilize a staff from a single NFL club as it has in the past. Instead, assistants from various teams will combine to lead the pre-draft college all-star game.

It's the first season of a pact between the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl to alternate which all-star game will have full staffs. The Falcons and Patriots were named coaching staffs for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Both Getsy and Graham have had NFL head coaching interviews in previous cycles and will get a chance to gain experience running a full operation in Mobile.

The Senior Bowl also announced offensive and defensive coordinators on both staffs for the college all-star showdown, which will be aired live on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

American: Offensive coordinator, Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London; defensive coordinator, New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

National: Offensive coordinator, New Orleans Saints QB coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry; defensive coordinator, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 23 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Buccaneers hold 19th selection

The top 23 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects

With the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl right around the corner, Chad Reuter spotlights 10 prospects poised to rise up NFL draft boards via eye-catching play in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Falcons, Patriots named coaching staffs for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will coach the 2023 NFL Draft prospects participating in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

news

2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Eric Edholm highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.

news

Georgia DT Jalen Carter announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft after UGA's national title win

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft hours after the Bulldogs' national title win over TCU.

news

Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The top of the 2023 NFL Draft order is set, with the Bears securing the first overall pick on the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

The final weekend of the 2022 regular season will have a significant impact on the 2023 NFL Draft order. With that in mind, Ali Bhanpuri provides a viewer's guide for all you draftniks out there, with eight key subplots to follow.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

There are only two teams remaining with a chance to secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 18.

news

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs announce they intend to enter 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft class added some high-profile prospects on Monday, with Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs announcing they intend to move on to the next level.

news

Army's Andre Carter II back on track for 2023 NFL Draft after President Joe Biden signs revised bill

Now that President Joe Biden has signed the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, one coveted edge-rushing prospect can breathe a sigh of relief. Eric Edholm explains why Army's Andre Carter II, a possible top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is one step closer to realizing his professional football dream.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE