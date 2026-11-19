ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's assessment immediately after the game centered on "Buffalo" fronts.

The Carolina Panthers, in their first game under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash, had deployed more odd-numbered configurations along the line of scrimmage than Denver had anticipated in the teams' Week 9 matchup. At first blush, it was Payton's best explanation for why the Broncos had averaged only 3 yards per rush in their closer-than-necessary 26-21 victory. It was a concerning output against a defense that had offered meager resistance to that point in the season.

"It took us a minute," Payton said afterward, to make sense of the looks they were getting.

In the days that followed, though, after a thorough review of the game film against the Panthers and a bye-week dive into Denver's other contests this season, Payton arrived at another realization about his team's run attack. It's a unit that enters Sunday's Week 11 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders ranked 26th in success rate on designed rushes, according to TruMedia.

"We need to block better on offense," Payton said, "and we need to be in the right place."

Payton left little room for interpretation about what he sees as the biggest issue holding back Denver's run game. The problem is handicapping the offense and, by extension, the team. The Broncos are 7-2 despite those struggles, with a 54 percent chance of capturing the AFC West, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.

The Broncos' grand goals, though, will be hard to achieve if they don't execute their run blocking more efficiently.

"That's something we need as an offense and Bo (Nix) needs as a quarterback and we need for play action," tight end Adam Trautman said. "It just ties everything in. Everyone needs to play much better that's taking part in our run schemes. Everyone is working at it. Everyone is hyper-aware of the situation in regards to the run game. That's our biggest emphasis on offense, and we're working to get it fixed."

The Broncos had 24 rush plays against Carolina, excluding a quarterback sneak, a fumble on a dropped pitch by running back Jonah Coleman and a kneel-down. Six of those runs gained 1 yard or less. The Broncos had three rushes that lost yards, their highest total in a game this season.

Those six failed rushes offer a snapshot of issues that have plagued the Broncos' run game all season.

It started when the Broncos had a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line on their opening drive. Coleman was lined up in the backfield directly behind Bo Nix, and wide receiver Pat Bryant was in an offset position near the line of scrimmage just off the right shoulder of Trautman. When Bryant went to block down on linebacker Trevis Gipson, the receiver's slight lean forward allowed Gipson to use Bryant's momentum against him with a quick swim move that forced Coleman into a crowded hole, his gain limited to 1 yard.

Two more 1-yard runs came on zone-read plays that put Nix on the edge and put Courtland Sutton into a one-on-one blocking scenario on the edge. On both occasions, defensive backs on the perimeter evaded the blocks enough to close off Nix's path and limit the quarterback to a 1-yard gain. Those are difficult assignments, and it should be noted that Bryant and Sutton have both stuck with perimeter blocks long enough to spring a handful of plays on the edge this season. Run concepts that turn receivers into the tip of the spear represent a small slice of Denver's overall run game plan.

The interior whiffs against the Panthers were more concerning.

Take a second-and-2 play for Denver at the Carolina 40-yard line, midway through the first quarter. After center Luke Wattenberg snapped the ball to Nix, he managed only a glancing blow on hulking nose tackle Lee Hunter, who swam past the defender and into a vacant hole in the middle of Denver's offensive line. Ben Powers wasn't able to come from his left guard position quickly enough to put any resistance in front of Hunter, who dropped Coleman for a 3-yard loss.