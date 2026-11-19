Sean Payton has made clear Broncos must 'block better.' Where does improvement start?
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's assessment immediately after the game centered on "Buffalo" fronts.
The Carolina Panthers, in their first game under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash, had deployed more odd-numbered configurations along the line of scrimmage than Denver had anticipated in the teams' Week 9 matchup. At first blush, it was Payton's best explanation for why the Broncos had averaged only 3 yards per rush in their closer-than-necessary 26-21 victory. It was a concerning output against a defense that had offered meager resistance to that point in the season.
"It took us a minute," Payton said afterward, to make sense of the looks they were getting.
In the days that followed, though, after a thorough review of the game film against the Panthers and a bye-week dive into Denver's other contests this season, Payton arrived at another realization about his team's run attack. It's a unit that enters Sunday's Week 11 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders ranked 26th in success rate on designed rushes, according to TruMedia.
"We need to block better on offense," Payton said, "and we need to be in the right place."
Payton left little room for interpretation about what he sees as the biggest issue holding back Denver's run game. The problem is handicapping the offense and, by extension, the team. The Broncos are 7-2 despite those struggles, with a 54 percent chance of capturing the AFC West, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.
The Broncos' grand goals, though, will be hard to achieve if they don't execute their run blocking more efficiently.
"That's something we need as an offense and Bo (Nix) needs as a quarterback and we need for play action," tight end Adam Trautman said. "It just ties everything in. Everyone needs to play much better that's taking part in our run schemes. Everyone is working at it. Everyone is hyper-aware of the situation in regards to the run game. That's our biggest emphasis on offense, and we're working to get it fixed."
The Broncos had 24 rush plays against Carolina, excluding a quarterback sneak, a fumble on a dropped pitch by running back Jonah Coleman and a kneel-down. Six of those runs gained 1 yard or less. The Broncos had three rushes that lost yards, their highest total in a game this season.
Those six failed rushes offer a snapshot of issues that have plagued the Broncos' run game all season.
It started when the Broncos had a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line on their opening drive. Coleman was lined up in the backfield directly behind Bo Nix, and wide receiver Pat Bryant was in an offset position near the line of scrimmage just off the right shoulder of Trautman. When Bryant went to block down on linebacker Trevis Gipson, the receiver's slight lean forward allowed Gipson to use Bryant's momentum against him with a quick swim move that forced Coleman into a crowded hole, his gain limited to 1 yard.
Two more 1-yard runs came on zone-read plays that put Nix on the edge and put Courtland Sutton into a one-on-one blocking scenario on the edge. On both occasions, defensive backs on the perimeter evaded the blocks enough to close off Nix's path and limit the quarterback to a 1-yard gain. Those are difficult assignments, and it should be noted that Bryant and Sutton have both stuck with perimeter blocks long enough to spring a handful of plays on the edge this season. Run concepts that turn receivers into the tip of the spear represent a small slice of Denver's overall run game plan.
The interior whiffs against the Panthers were more concerning.
Take a second-and-2 play for Denver at the Carolina 40-yard line, midway through the first quarter. After center Luke Wattenberg snapped the ball to Nix, he managed only a glancing blow on hulking nose tackle Lee Hunter, who swam past the defender and into a vacant hole in the middle of Denver's offensive line. Ben Powers wasn't able to come from his left guard position quickly enough to put any resistance in front of Hunter, who dropped Coleman for a 3-yard loss.
GahLEE#DENvsCAR
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/MQq4Zz8oTQ
-- Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2026
On a second-run play later in the second quarter, Powers aimed his block toward the left inside shoulder of defensive tackle Bobby Brown, but the guard landed his weight too far to the outside. That allowed Brown to throw Powers inside and surge into the backfield. He combined with outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, who quickly darted inside right tackle Mike McGlinchey, to drop Coleman for a 2-yard loss.
So, how do the Broncos fix it?
Payton and his staff spent an "inordinate amount of time" during the bye week studying tape of the run game during the first half of the season. They drilled down on the schemes the Broncos have used to attack various defensive looks and the personnel they were assigning in those concepts.
Let's start with the scheme component. Go through Denver's list of explosive run plays this season, and a theme emerges. The Broncos are at their most dynamic in the run game when they deploy heavier personnel. They have turned 6.5 percent of their running back carries in 12 (two TEs) or 13 (three TEs) personnel into explosive rushes, according to TruMedia. That's more than double the rate (3.2 percent) of any other grouping. The Broncos, even beyond Nix's 62-yard touchdown run, had one of their most efficient rushing performances of the season in their Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They ran only eight multi-tight end plays in that game, but they ran a season-high 25 percent of their plays with a sixth offensive lineman.
The Broncos can't live exclusively in big personnel looks and still get all their receivers involved, but drilling down on some of the more effective heavy concepts could be one way to generate more consistent and explosive run plays.
The other question is whether Payton makes a lineup change. He has been clear that he likes his backfield, led right now by Coleman. That seems unlikely to change, even if veteran J.K. Dobbins sees an uptick from his season-low four carries against the Panthers. Payton said after the Carolina win that the running struggles were not "back-driven," so a major backfield shakeup is unlikely.
That leaves the offensive line. The film against the Panthers was not kind to Powers. The veteran left guard, who took a pay cut this offseason to remain in Denver, has started all nine games for the Broncos this year, but Payton noted during an interview with Colin Cowherd last week that the Broncos believe in their offensive line depth. He did not mention specifics, of course, but Denver is particularly experienced at left guard, with both Alex Palczewski and Matt Peart having started there.
Palczewski filled in admirably for Powers last season when the veteran missed nine games with a biceps injury, but the Broncos only turned to Palczewski -- he had only played on the right side to that point -- after Peart suffered a torn MCL in the first game after Powers went down. Either could be a candidate if the Broncos make a switch at left guard, but Payton gave no indication Wednesday that Denver plans to do so.
"We feel real good about our depth and we feel real good about our starters," he said. "All that's good."
A lineup change, should it happen Sunday against the Raiders, would not be a magic eraser for Denver's run-game woes. The blocking issues have been widespread when they've surfaced this season -- which has happened far more than Payton wants.
If the Broncos can't collectively address the issue, their path to a Super Bowl could become a tightrope walk.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.