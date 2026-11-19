FRISCO, Texas -- In his first comments since being stripped of play-calling duties, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's shortest answer said the most. Midway through his 16-minute news conference, Parker was asked if there was consideration for him to not stay on staff in his new role.

"There was," Parker said.

Parker was transparent and honest about his feelings on the organization's decision to take away his game-day play-calling duties. Defensive consultant Mike Pettine will be the defensive play caller while Parker retains the defensive coordinator title.

"Not an ideal situation for me, personally," Parker said. "But it's what's best for the team at this current point, so that's how we're moving forward. Continuing to prepare and operate the same way that we've been doing during the week to help (the team) go win on Sunday."

Parker said that he pushed back on the team's decision to move on from him as the defensive play caller, at least for the rest of the season.

"Of course I did," Parker said. "But at the end of the day, that was the decision that was made. That's what I had to do, and that's what we're going to do."

Parker said his options boiled down to "really this, or if I chose to do something else personally." Parker chose to move forward with the current arrangement for the rest of the season.

"I think you can always choose to (leave of your own volition), right?" Parker said. "We didn't even get to the point of discussing that. I think, initially, it's going to sting, right? Initially, in your mind, you're thinking about all of the things. In my opinion, that would have been running from it. At the end of the day, I got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, whether that is calling plays on Sunday -- obviously, that's not the case anymore.

"But on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and whatever day we play, there is a focus level that I need to have. There's a contribution that I still need to be able to maintain. That is regardless of feelings, or anything else. I think our focus is aligned in the building. No. 1, with me and (Pettine). No. 2, with the staff and with the players. That's all that matters to me, and that's all we're going to do."

Parker was then asked, on a personal and emotional level, what kind of disappointment this is.

"Significant," he said.

In addressing the decision Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it was a tough one but emphasized that he sees a future for Parker as Dallas' defensive coordinator. Parker didn't seem to share the same kind of optimism.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Parker said.

Regardless of his future in Dallas, Parker did share undeterred confidence about his future as an NFL defensive coordinator.

"I know that for sure," Parker said when asked how much resolve he has that he'll be better for this in the long run. "I haven't doubted that one bit."

Parker said his focus this week has stayed on installing the defensive game plan to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He shared a story about how he asked Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku to take a step back in his role a few weeks ago, and how Ezeiruaku reminded him of that as a way of encouragement.

"When I saw Eze, he was like, 'Hey, remember what you told me?'" Parker said. "Because I told him, look, this is changing at the start of the game. This does not change the second, third or fourth quarter. It doesn't change anything that we expect from you when you go out on that field. So, if I'm telling Eze that, how can I not tell myself that? And it's not about me. It's about this team. That's what we're focused on. We're focused on winning, we're focused on improvement. Hopefully this is a spark for us to make sure that we get on the right track. We have work to do, and that's what we're going to continue to work towards."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.