EAGAN, Minn. -- There is a makeshift box inside the Minnesota Vikings' weight room. It's clear and see-through. It's also massive.

Stationary bikes fit in the enclosed structure. So do treadmills and professional athletes. When the Vikings' performance staffers introduced this technology to the team -- when they explained that the altitude in the box could change with the touch of a button -- some of the players were in disbelief.

"I was, like, 'Oh s--,'" second-year return man and wide receiver Myles Price said. "How much does this thing cost?"

In the last five weeks, players have taken turns testing the simulated environment inside the box. Rookie linebacker Jake Golday described the experience as "weird" because the device effectively alters the players' required exertion levels. Defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez called the complexity of the workout "death." Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. said, "The air is just really thick, and you feel it."

"When they told us about this, it was, 'Oh no, this is fixing to be on,'" rookie defensive tackle Domonique Orange said. "At the end of the day, it ended up being good."

This specialized chamber represents Minnesota's preparations for the forthcoming "Sunday Night Football" matchup in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. Estadio Azteca (now officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons), which will host the game, sits at around 7,352 feet above sea level. This is roughly 2,000 feet higher than Denver, which is significant because even matchups with the Broncos involve bespoke preparations.

Scientific research indicates that a drastic increase in altitude affects oxygen intake. The amount of oxygen remains the same, but when air pressure drops, molecules become more spread out. And the more spread out those molecules become, the more breaths it takes to breathe in the same amount of oxygen.

To acclimate, the 49ers are spending the week in Colorado Springs, Colo., where U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes make use of a training center. The Vikings, meanwhile, stayed in Minnesota. Their philosophy hinges on the belief that they can expose themselves to the altitude effects with different strategies, while they maintain the same weekly routines and rhythms that set them up for success any other week.

"There's no smoking-gun, home-run recipe to attack these trips," Tyler Williams, the Vikings' vice president of player health and performance, said. "There's a lot of different variables. A lot of these processes and strategies are all situationally dependent. … But I think, overall, everybody is looking to gain any competitive edge you can."

In May, when the Vikings learned they would play their fourth international game in three seasons, the team asked its performance staff to come up with a plan.

Williams worked with director of sports medicine Matt Duhamel, associate head athletic trainer Connor Whicker, head performance dietitian Ben Hawkins, head strength coach Joe Distor Jr. and head of applied sports science Dan Ridenour. Together, they created a list of potential resources. Some reached out to endurance employees from the U.S. Olympic Committee. Others contacted colleagues with NBA teams and soccer organizations. They discussed variables such as travel strategies, equipment necessities and recovery techniques.

They developed some initial ideas. In the preseason, when the Vikings played the Broncos, the team incorporated wearable tracking devices to gain further insights.

The franchise pulled from its own recent history, too. Last year, the Vikings spent almost 10 days in Europe for back-to-back games in Dublin and London. Traveling to Mexico City does not require pallets of items to be shipped across the Atlantic Ocean. The challenge became less logistical and more physiological. The Vikings didn't downplay the atmospheric dynamic.

In late October, when Vikings players returned from their bye week, coach Kevin O'Connell asked Williams and the performance staff to present their strategy. That's when the players learned about the altitude simulator.

"I didn't think that was even a possible thing that you could do," Golday said. "It was kinda cool. Where we're at with the technology is (amazing)."

The Vikings allowed players to use the space of their own volition. They also scheduled mandatory group sessions, where the altitude was gradually increased from 9,000 feet to 12,000 feet. Williams said the team has accrued more than 450 sessions since the structure arrived. They think more exposure will mean less shock factor come Sunday night, a psychological advantage as much as a biological one.

The performance staff outlined additional objectives. Vikings players needed to be extra vigilant about their hydration. Williams even said the team advised players to drink beet juice and liquids with sodium bicarbonate, anything that could expand blood vessels or reduce acidity in muscles.

Williams also highlighted the potential benefits of sleep supplements. Altitude's ability to fragment layers of sleep contributed to the team's decision to continue with its work week in Minnesota, instead of traveling to Mexico City earlier. Williams said some of the research his group studied noted that you can "feel your worst (in altitude) at 48 to 96 hours."

"As you get into altitude, your body doesn't really know what's going on just yet until it starts to respond in that window," Williams said. "That's when you feel some of the most negative effects."

Counteracting the consequences will continue when the Vikings arrive. Before the game, the team will offer oxygen masks in the locker room. During the game, the defensive staff plans to mix in the backups more regularly to keep the starters fresh.

The considerations don't stop there. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels hinted that the team has discussed how lower air density might increase ball flight for punter Brett Thorson and kicker Will Reichard. Those details will be funneled to O'Connell, who must be mindful of the impact as he's assessing play-calling decisions and field position.

None of this -- not the environmental chamber, not oxygen masks, not even spending the week in Colorado Springs -- guarantees a positive result. Moving 70 athletes from one country to another involves an extremely high level of variance. Every player has a different threshold for new environments. All research comes with caveats.

The Vikings made a bet on at-home comfort and outside-the-box creativity.

Or inside the box, depending on how you look at it.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.