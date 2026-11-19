KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled to his left and immediately had thoughts of a big gain.

It was a third-and-5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and once Mahomes broke the pocket, he had all sorts of room in front of him. The Falcons were playing man coverage, so those defenders' backs were turned. Mahomes accelerated upfield before quickly remembering his 2026 reality:

He doesn't have the same healthy knee -- or speed -- as he did in previous seasons.

"I feel like I didn't have the burst that I wanted to get," Mahomes said Wednesday. "I got the first down, but I could've maybe got a few more yards in years past."

This was still a 6-yard gain, good enough to move the chains before Mahomes was caught from behind by linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

It also speaks, though, to how Mahomes has had to alter who he is altogether this season while still recovering from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December.

"It's definitely gotten better -- just throughout the year and then after games. How it feels after games has definitely gotten a lot better," Mahomes said of his left knee. "And so just continue to progress on it."

Perhaps the biggest shift for Mahomes? It's learning to become more comfortable without moving at all.

The quarterback touched on this during some self-reflection days before training camp opened in July. He acknowledged then that progressing through his knee injury would be something he'd "probably deal with for the next few years of my career and throughout the rest of my career."

He understood the challenge from there. As quarterbacks get older -- Mahomes turned 31 in September -- they often have to evolve as their athleticism tails off. Tom Brady is probably the best example, remaining successful into his 40s while leaning on quicker time to throw and pinpoint accuracy.

Take a step back, and it's worth realizing Mahomes has made a monumental change this season because of his knee (and also while working around multiple offensive line injuries). Mahomes is delivering the ball faster than ever while also reducing his sack percentage to the lowest mark in five seasons, per TruMedia.