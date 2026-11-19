Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is playing a style we haven't seen from him lately
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled to his left and immediately had thoughts of a big gain.
It was a third-and-5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and once Mahomes broke the pocket, he had all sorts of room in front of him. The Falcons were playing man coverage, so those defenders' backs were turned. Mahomes accelerated upfield before quickly remembering his 2026 reality:
He doesn't have the same healthy knee -- or speed -- as he did in previous seasons.
"I feel like I didn't have the burst that I wanted to get," Mahomes said Wednesday. "I got the first down, but I could've maybe got a few more yards in years past."
This was still a 6-yard gain, good enough to move the chains before Mahomes was caught from behind by linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.
It also speaks, though, to how Mahomes has had to alter who he is altogether this season while still recovering from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December.
"It's definitely gotten better -- just throughout the year and then after games. How it feels after games has definitely gotten a lot better," Mahomes said of his left knee. "And so just continue to progress on it."
Perhaps the biggest shift for Mahomes? It's learning to become more comfortable without moving at all.
The quarterback touched on this during some self-reflection days before training camp opened in July. He acknowledged then that progressing through his knee injury would be something he'd "probably deal with for the next few years of my career and throughout the rest of my career."
He understood the challenge from there. As quarterbacks get older -- Mahomes turned 31 in September -- they often have to evolve as their athleticism tails off. Tom Brady is probably the best example, remaining successful into his 40s while leaning on quicker time to throw and pinpoint accuracy.
Take a step back, and it's worth realizing Mahomes has made a monumental change this season because of his knee (and also while working around multiple offensive line injuries). Mahomes is delivering the ball faster than ever while also reducing his sack percentage to the lowest mark in five seasons, per TruMedia.
Patrick Mahomes in pocket
|Avg. Time to Throw
|Sack% on dropbacks
|2018
|2.69
|4.1%
|2019
|2.67
|3.2%
|2020
|2.75
|3.4%
|2021
|2.66
|3.8%
|2022
|2.69
|3.6%
|2023
|2.84
|4.0%
|2024
|2.67
|5.5%
|2025
|2.75
|5.8%
|2026
|2.58
|3.7%
And the scrambles? After trying for more of those last season than ever, Mahomes has nearly cut that rate in half, posting his lowest scramble percentage since 2019.
Patrick Mahomes on scrambles
|Scramble EPA/G
|Scramble% on dropbacks
|3rd down conversion%
|QB explosive%
|2018
|0.91
|4.6%
|49.3%
|17.5%
|2019
|1.41
|4.8%
|46.6%
|15.8%
|2020
|1.64
|6.5%
|49.4%
|15.9%
|2021
|1.78
|6.5%
|49.4%
|11.6%
|2022
|2.13
|6.4%
|50.0%
|15.8%
|2023
|2.13
|7.6%
|40.0%
|11.3%
|2024
|2.17
|5.7%
|47.8%
|10.1%
|2025
|1.88
|9.0%
|35.5%
|12.2%
|2026
|0.65
|5.2%
|36.4%
|15.2%
Losing that part of Mahomes' game hurts. Last season, the Chiefs picked up 1.88 expected points per game on scrambles, which ranked fifth among all quarterbacks.
This year, though? Mahomes is at about one-third of that, with 0.65 expected scramble points per game, which ranks 25th among NFL QBs.
So how has the offense remained elite despite losing that hidden point-plus per game? And while the Chiefs haven't had their previous third-down magic with Mahomes' running threat reduced?
It turns out Mahomes' QB explosiveness percentage (QB run of 12 or more or pass of 16 or more) has actually gone up, which is a credit to what he's doing within the pocket.
Instead of dancing around to look for a scramble this season ("I've scrambled by nature my entire career," Mahomes said Wednesday), he is more often keeping his eyes downfield to beat defensive pressure.
"Whenever I'm able to work within the pocket and use scrambling as kind of a secondary thing, I'm usually playing a better brand of football for the team," Mahomes said. "I think I've done that good the last few weeks, staying in the pocket, and making the throws either intermediately or downfield. That stuff, I think, helps the offense be on time and in rhythm."
One example of this working against the Falcons: Mahomes delivering a 50-yard deep ball to receiver Rashee Rice in the fourth quarter.
After the snap, Mahomes diagnosed that Atlanta was playing a four-deep defense, with one defender pulled upfield by receiver Cyrus Allen's crossing route. That meant if Rice could beat his man playing outside leverage, the deep throw would have a chance.
Mahomes released the ball just in time. He was crunched by three Falcons in the middle of the pocket just after sending the ball airborne.
"That's just part of the profession. At the end of the day, I know it's not always going to be pretty," Mahomes said. "When you play any position in this league, it's just how you go out there and execute when there's chaos and stuff going around you."
Mahomes believes he's adjusting to that turmoil a little better each day in the pocket. Without having the scramble as a primary weapon, he says he's "feeling more and more comfortable in the pocket with people around my legs."
A revamped run game has alleviated some pressure, too. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson have produced plenty of explosive plays, and the offensive line has played with the physicality needed to keep opposing defenses guessing between run and pass.
All that has created an efficient offense, even if it stylistically doesn't resemble the past few seasons. The Chiefs rank fourth in offense according to FTN Fantasy's all-encompassing DVOA metric and also are fourth in offensive expected points per play.
Mahomes wants to make it clear, though: He's not completely done running the football.
Coach Andy Reid was quick to point out on Wednesday that Mahomes "moved around this last game and did a nice job" while picking up a pair of critical gains.
Overall, though? This season has gone the way Mahomes anticipated in July, as he's worked to reinvent himself into a quarterback who remains among the league's most efficient.
All while doing things differently than before.
"It's going to continue to be a journey," Mahomes said. "But at the same time, I can see the progress every week."
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.