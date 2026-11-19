HENDERSON, Nev. -- As the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks took the field for pregame warmups Sunday, Aidan O'Connell slowed for a moment, letting Fernando Mendoza run out alone for his personal welcome from the Allegiant Stadium crowd.

O'Connell watched a green rookie trot out ahead; Mendoza was preparing for his first NFL start but oblivious to the moment. Three hours later, the pair went to the locker room following the Raiders' 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and O'Connell walked aside a battle-hardened QB who'd grown invaluably that day.

"I remember when I went on the field for my first start versus when I walked off the field; I felt like a completely different player," O'Connell said. "I definitely saw that from him."

Seattle's top-ranked defense challenged the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in his first start. "It wasn't the experience that the team wanted or that I wanted," he said afterwards. Mendoza finished 17-for-29 passing for 143 yards and a rushing touchdown while taking six sacks. But he believes he's better for having struggled early.

"There are a lot of great improvements that I'm going to make going into next week's game that we detailed on film," Mendoza said Wednesday. "Those adjustments, I'm looking forward to getting those right."

Mendoza will be tested again in his second start; he faces the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. While the Broncos' defensive numbers have dipped since becoming the No. 2 defense last season (they rank 27th this season, allowing 355 yards per game), the Raiders still respect Denver's group. And Mendoza is excited to play another formidable opponent.

"I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learn, and the Seahawks and the Broncos both have considerably elite defenses," Mendoza said.

Mendoza and O'Connell watched veteran Kirk Cousins operate head coach Klint Kubiak's offense from the sidelines through the first nine weeks of the season. Mendoza said that was a beneficial experience. But O'Connell believes there were plenty of new lessons that arose during Mendoza's trial by fire against the reigning Super Bowl champions, ones he wouldn't have grasped just by watching.

Many of those teachable moments came at the line of scrimmage, with Seattle's defense changing looks to confuse the rookie. Mendoza said Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald "fooled" him at times, but O'Connell said the same would have happened to most quarterbacks.

"He's gonna look back and realize how hard it was," O'Connell said. "The different pressures that the Seahawks brought were really difficult at any point in the NFL. We watch film of guys being unable to do it, and especially in the first start is difficult."

The struggles to identify pressure packages led to Mendoza being pressured on 48.7 percent of his dropbacks, the highest rate the Raiders have allowed this season per TruMedia, and the six sacks. Mendoza thinks those hits will help him over time, as he said they "created a little bit of a callus."

When Mendoza returned to the sidelines after a sack, O'Connell said he could see those calluses begin to form.

"I think on a couple of the plays he'd want back, whether it be blitz identification or whatever else it might be, you could tell he was aware of what was going on," O'Connell said. "He's a guy that once you bank a rep, he's gonna remember it. And the next time it comes up, he's gonna be better for it."

Despite the pressure leading to a stagnant second half, O'Connell said he never saw Mendoza waver. The rookie might have been hard on himself after the game, but his confidence didn't wane in the moment. His demeanor helped spur a late field goal drive after seven consecutive punts.

"Toward the end of the game, we're kind of stringing together some not-so-good drives, and he tried to right the ship and talk to the guys, go up and down the sidelines, encourage the guys," O'Connell said. "Then, obviously, we go out there and put a drive together near the end of the game to try to get us some points."

Mendoza said he learned the positivity from Cousins; he said seeing the veteran's fourth-quarter success for the Raiders showed that "you're never out of it" in NFL games. Cousins' nine passing touchdowns in the final period were the league's most while he was a Raider.

Mendoza had a chance to debrief with his predecessor after all was over. He said he talked with Cousins after both their games, just a few days after the Raiders traded Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, which gave both new beginnings.

"He's been a great mentor of mine," Mendoza said. "Evidently, he's in a different building. I still lean on him, and still lean on all the great mentors that I have in this building with the coaching staff and other players and leaders on our team."

One of those Raiders, Mendoza said, is O'Connell, who steps up as the veteran leader in the quarterbacks room. But after seeing the rookie grow quickly over the past week, O'Connell said Mendoza's drive is spurring his improvement, not others' guidance.

"He's a perfectionist," O'Connell said. "The stuff that wasn't perfect, he's thinking about it, he's processing it and he's digesting it. He took the things he did badly, corrected them and will be better for it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.