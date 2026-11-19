The play that kept the Washington Commanders' season from falling off a cliff will be replayed because of the ending. Stefon Diggs had already caught Jayden Daniels' pass; he had already broken away from two New York Giants tacklers when he arrived at the goal line at MetLife Stadium, completely in the clear. The clock ticked down. Diggs turned his back to face upfield, then performed a reverse plunge into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Diggs bounced back up and began screaming.

"I am him!" he yelled. "I am him!"

By now, Diggs knows the feeling -- to have a full sense of self in moments on and off the field. He has leapt to hug a goalpost. He has founded his own luxury fashion line and posed for shoots in Paris. He has caught 80 touchdown passes. He has dated celebrities. He has been elected to four Pro Bowls. He carries designer handbags.

Daniels is the Commanders' centerpiece, a star with 1.1 million Instagram followers. Diggs is with his fifth franchise, playing on a one-year deal for his hometown team. He has 2.4 million Instagram followers.

"I mean, this guy has been in the limelight, treated like a superstar, a long time," said Mike Locksley, the offensive coordinator at the University of Maryland during Diggs' three seasons there. "Whether it's youth football, high school football as one of the top players in the history of the state -- I think he's always been used to the attention. I mean, he flourishes in that light."

That's in primetime, as on the play that won a game the Commanders had to win. But it's also in the offseason, when no one is watching. The route that beat the Giants was communicated from Daniels to Diggs at the line of scrimmage -- run a slant. The way Diggs set up Giants cornerback Dru Phillips was years in the making.

"He's just a technician," Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said. "He has experience all over the field -- being the No. 1, being in the slot, running choice and option routes on the inside, and running big-time routes on the outside. So, with that type of experience, you gain a lot of knowledge on route running."

Put another way, as Diggs said Thursday night: "I've been doing this s-- a long time."

If a football player hails from Washington, D.C., or its nearby Maryland suburbs, there's a good chance he has trained with Myron Flowers. Diggs was born in Gaithersburg, Md., not far from neighboring Rockville, where Flowers' gym was at the time. Given the circles in which Flowers worked -- developing elite athletes -- he would hear about prospects all the time. "You should train this kid," people would say. But Flowers didn't like to chase talent.

"I want it to happen organically," he said.

So, one day, a 14-year-old Stefon Diggs showed up. His father, Aron, had recently died of congestive heart failure. Stefon, the oldest of four Diggs children, needed focus. He found it with Flowers.

"He's seeing high-level collegiate guys, visually seeing them work," Flowers said. "So now, it's more tangible for him. He's like, 'I can get there.' There's a lot of self-observational development that takes place. There was always learning for him, and he paid attention."

Among the players Flowers trained then was Vernon Davis, the former Maryland star who was in his third year as a standout tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs was a kid. But he was also an immediate presence -- even at 14, with NFL players in the room.

"I always felt like no one could outwork me, or there was no one close to me when I was working out," Davis said. "But when Steph came, that all changed. His work ethic, his energy, everything was just next-level."

Davis said Diggs developed -- and was obsessed with -- a variety of pass-catching drills. They threw balls and looked skyward -- not back toward the line of scrimmage -- to simulate game conditions, "because as a receiver, you don't want to look back for the ball," Davis said.

Another drill: One of them would stand in front of the other with his back to an incoming pass, tracking his opponent's eyes to see where the ball was coming. Another: They would lie on the ground, and someone would walk in a circle around them, throwing passes from all angles and forcing them to catch balls in different positions.

"I used that throughout my career," said Davis, who logged 14 NFL seasons. "… He was like a fly or a bee that just keeps bugging you. He was always just right there."

By the time Diggs ended up at Our Lady of Good Counsel High, he had reached stardom. As a junior, he was the runner-up for the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year. Some recruiting sites ranked him as the second-best wide receiver prospect in the nation. He received scholarship offers from Florida, USC, Ohio State and others. He chose to stay at home and play at Maryland.

"He showed up here with that work ethic," Locksley said. "But I've always told people: I started picking up on some of the other habits he has outside of football. He's so into fashion and art, and I want to kind of find out how that bleeds into the creative side of who Stef is.

"I mean, to dress the way he dresses -- everything has a particular detail to the look. Well, he's like that as a route runner."

Last Thursday night, with just more than a minute left and the Commanders trailing the Giants 21-17, Diggs lined up in the slot to the right of Daniels. During the week of practice, Daniels and Diggs had discussed how they might adjust a route if the Giants showed a certain look.

"What's been interesting is him and Jay having conversations about what each other's seeing, and him being able to take what's being said and apply it to practice with these different looks," backup quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "You can tell that's just a very vet-savvy move that allows him to do a lot of good things for us."

That know-how shows up in different ways. In the Commanders' previous game against the Los Angeles Rams, Daniels looked for Diggs over the middle. But Diggs knew the Commanders had no timeouts. He knew the play began with eight seconds left. He felt Rams defenders around him.

"I feel like in that situation, I mean, I could have been selfish," he said. "I could've caught the ball. But I probably wouldn't have gotten into the end zone. So, I just thought it would be the best thing to just not catch it."

That is a situational awareness the Commanders have sorely lacked. It is honed over time. When the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft -- something Diggs has long used as motivation -- Minnesota's offensive coordinator was veteran Norv Turner.

One day before practice, Turner saw Diggs in a pair of different-colored shoes. He was maybe 50 yards away.

"Diggsy," Turner remembered calling after him. "We're not doing this. Go put them back. You don't need shoes to stand out. Do it with your play."

"And he's done that wherever he's been," Turner said.

By now, Diggs has played for five teams and 10 different offensive coordinators. He believes those early days under Turner helped develop him into a pro's pro.

"He didn't let you slack," Diggs said. "He made things extremely hard when I was a young guy, and it kind of made it easier throughout my career."

That career is now in its 12th season. When the game is in the balance, and your quarterback asks you to make an adjustment at the line of scrimmage, that matters.

"He knows how to make routes look like something else," Locksley said. "He makes the sluggo look like the slant. He makes the post-corner look like the post. These are things that the only way you get good at doing is by getting a lot of reps. It's almost like his hobby is to detail everything, so he gets the reps."

Against the Giants, Diggs' first move was to run up directly on Phillips. He then took one step to the outside before planting his right foot and cutting in. By that point, Phillips was on his back.

"Great ability to change direction," Turner said by phone this week. "And great ability to change direction at full speed. You see that on that play."

Each movement in that split second was by design.

"He's very disciplined," McLaurin said. "He's very detail-oriented -- day in, day out, rep in, rep out. He likes to talk s--. He likes to have fun. But there's work behind all that."

For these Commanders, the moment was enormous. Before he hauled in that pass, Diggs had 977 catches and 79 touchdowns in the regular season, plus 83 more receptions and five more scores in the postseason. He had caught a walk-off touchdown in a playoff game. He had played in a Super Bowl.

"I just feel like: Don't make the moment more than what it is," he said. "We know what's at risk. You make it more than it is, you kind of forget the details of the fundamentals of it -- just getting open and catching the ball."

Diggs' Instagram page is full of him posing in all manner of outfits in locations all over -- and outside of -- the country. It is glamorous. But in one slide posted in May -- between a photo of a pensive Diggs leaning against a wall and another of him in jeans carrying a red-and-black handbag -- is a telling mantra.

"I'm still doing fly s-- when the cameras cut and that's the difference," it reads.

That's how Stefon Diggs has built a football career. Not with surface-level style, but with a lifetime of attention to the craft behind it.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.