In Darren Mougey's first offseason as general manager, the Jets mostly shopped for bargains, making very few multi-year commitments as they built a younger roster. There were some misses (Justin Fields, re-signing Jamien Sherwood) but they also found some useful contributors (punter Austin McNamara, return specialist Kene Nwangwu, center Josh Myers).

The approach was different in 2026. After the failures of his debut season, head coach Aaron Glenn figured out that he couldn't simultaneously run the team and also lead the locker room. So the concerted effort this offseason was to bring in veteran leaders to better establish the culture Glenn was looking for.

It was the right idea, even if it hasn't really worked. The Jets were 2-8 after 10 games last year. They are 2-8 after 10 games this year and currently on a five-game losing streak.

Now that we're past the halfway point of the regular season, let's look back on the moves the Jets made -- which are working, and which are not.

Re-signings

RB Breece Hall (three years, $43.5 million): The Jets franchise tagged Hall -- there's a decent chance he would have left in free agency -- and eventually signed him to a new contract making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. They could have traded Hall for a third-round pick at last year's deadline but valued him as part of their young offensive core. There was interest again at this deadline, and the same thing was true again.

The contract was defensible then and still is now, even as Hall missed five games this season. In his absence Braelon Allen emerged as a starting-caliber back who deserves more touches than he's getting. Here's the thing: Mougey structured Hall's contract in a way that makes it easy to trade in the offseason, and there should still be plenty of interest at that time.

RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (one year, $2 million): Nwangwu looked like an elite returner last year, but has struggled to stay healthy and seems to have lost a step. His kick return average (24 per return) ranks 41st of 47 qualified returners.

FB Andrew Beck (one year, $1.4875 million): He's become the Jets' kickoff specialist and converted a Tush Push this season, along with resuming a key role on special teams.

S Andre Cisco (one year, $2.5 million): He was signed to compete for a starting job after an inconsistent/injury-plagued 2025 season. He lost that battle to Dane Belton but still was solid when called upon -- eventually, he netted the Jets a 2029 sixth-round pick (from Detroit) at the trade deadline.

Trades

QB Geno Smith: The Jets traded a sixth-round pick for Smith and are only paying him $3.3 million on a one-year deal. It wasn't a great offseason to need a veteran quarterback -- and Kirk Cousins wasn't coming to the Jets -- so landing Smith is a move that deserves a positive review. He has been far from perfect and has contributed to the offense's red-zone issues, but he's producing. Smith's stats project out to 3,784 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. For such a small price, this was a win.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick: The Jets traded a sixth-round pick to Miami and then signed Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million contract. He looked great in training camp and was solid in the early part of the season, but has recently tailed off a bit; that contract won't age well as Fitzpatrick also ages. Still, he is an upgrade over what the Jets previously had at safety and has had his moments.

DT T'Vondre Sweat: The run defense has completely nose-dived since Sweat went on injured reserve before their Week 7 game. Consider: The Jets defense only allows 3.5 yards per rush with Sweat on the field as opposed to 4.8 when he's not. Since he's been out, they've allowed 4.7 per carry. Sweat is only 25 and under contract next year, though he missed significant time due to injury last season too (five games with an ankle injury).

C/G Jordan Meredith: The Jets traded for him just before the season to fill a hole on the depth chart. He's had to play more than expected and has struggled at times, but the move itself was logical and he's an upgrade over Xavier Newman, the top interior backup last year.

Free Agency

OLB Joe Ossai (three years, $34.5 million): Ossai got the largest and longest contract the Jets gave out in free agency, and the early returns haven't been good. To be fair, he has battled injuries -- Ossai missed most of training camp and has since missed six games with injuries. When he has played, it hasn't been pretty, especially in pass rush: Ossai has only three pressures on the year, according to NextGen.

LB Demario Davis (two years, $22 million): It was a fun story, the Jets bringing back a player they wish they never let go in the first place; they watched Davis become one of the best linebackers in the NFL in New Orleans. He still looked like a high-level player last year and has a close relationship with Glenn. Unfortunately, Davis's age -- he's 37 -- has shown. For the season, PFF has him graded last overall among 90 linebackers to play at least 100 snaps. He's tied for the second-most missed tackles (14) and ranks 53rd among linebackers in "stops." Though he certainly has added a leadership element.

DT David Onyemata (one year, $10.5 million): The Jets could use him against the run but he's been out since Week 2 with a groin/core muscle injury and seemed to have lost a step before that. He could return soon but to this point, it would be hard to grade this signing positively.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare (one year, $10 million): He's been a pleasant surprise on a defense lacking production up front. He ranks 11th in ESPN's pass-rush win rate metric and fifth in run-stop win rate. He's earning himself some more money in the offseason.

G Dylan Parham (two years, $18 million): If not for injuries, Parham would have a case as the Jets' best addition of the offseason considering the cost and performance. He's only played in six games and suffered another injury against the Bills last week. Still, Parham is only 27 and under contract next season at a reasonable rate. PFF is high enough on his six games that he's graded as the sixth-best guard in the NFL -- and Joe Tippmann is right behind him at seventh.

S Dane Belton (one year, $4 million): Considering his contract, there's an argument that Belton was Mougey's best free-agent signing. He's proven to be a quality starting safety who is a sure tackler, stout run defender (No. 1 among safeties, per PFF) and versatile. He hasn't forced any turnovers, but otherwise he's played well enough to garner an extension -- especially since he's only 25.

CB Nahshon Wright (one year, $3.5 million): It understandable as a low-risk signing at a position of need. Wright got hurt, lost a position battle with Azareye'h Thomas and hasn't played. He just received his first two defensive snaps of the season against the Bills.

WR Tim Patrick (one year, $2 million): The Jets brought him in for depth and leadership purposes, plus his ability as a blocker. He's only played in three games due to a combination of injuries and healthy scratches.

K Jason Sanders (one year, $1.62 million): In a twist, all the hubbub around the Jets' kicking decisions was overblown. They let Nick Folk walk after a great season, and he's since been released by the Falcons. Meanwhile Sanders, who struggled in the preseason, has been a saving grace for a Jets offense that can't get in the end zone. Sanders is 25 of 28 on field goals and has scored all 24 of the Jets' points the last two weeks.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.