The Schein Nine

Seahawks, Lions, AFC North mark burning questions in Week 17

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 03:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

Week 16 was wild, setting up a delicious Week 17 in the NFL.

Major questions abound. Good news: I have answers. (I think.)

As we shift from the penultimate week of the 2014 regular season to the finale, allow me to solve the league's remaining puzzles.

1) Who will get the No. 1 seed in the NFC?

It's going to be the Seattle Seahawks. And that's a scary thought for the rest of the conference.

After bludgeoning the Cardinals on Sunday night, the Seahawks can win the NFC West and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by simply beating Shaun Hill and the Rams in the friendly confines of CenturyLink Field. The rest of the NFC should take notice, as these Seahawks look like the group that won the Super Bowl in February.

The "Legion of Boom" is back. Also, linebacker Bobby Wagner's return has restored a nastiness on the second level of the defense.

Did you see how the offense smacked around that outstanding Cardinals defense? Russell Wilson shredded Arizona to the tune of 339 passing yards and two touchdowns, posting a sparkling 122.9 QB rating. And he broke off another majestic run for good measure. Marshawn Lynch was in full "Beast Mode," racking up 113 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The highlight: an absurd 79-yard scoring scamper.

I picked the Packers to go to the Super Bowl in the preseason. And yes, I still believe in Aaron Rodgers. ... But I have to account for how incredible Seattle is playing and how much home-field advantage can mean in the playoffs, especially considering the Seahawks will be in front of those amazing (and ear-shattering) 12's in the Pacific Northwest.

2) Will the AFC go through New England?

Yes. And the New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl.

Do not be concerned that the Pats barely snuck by the Jets. It was a rivalry game -- Rex Ryan routinely gets his guys up for this contest -- and New England was on hostile ground, something the team won't experience for the rest of this season. If the Broncos lose to the Bengalson "Monday Night Football," New England clinches the No. 1 seed. Otherwise, the Patriots can earn home-field advantage throughout January with a home win over the Kyle Orton-led Billsin Week 17. This will obviously happen.

With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski powering the offense and Darrelle Revis back to star form, the Patriots can't be stopped in the relatively weak AFC.

3) Will Detroit host a playoff game for the first time since Jan. 8, 1994?

No. I like the Packers to beat Detroit in Sunday's de facto NFC North title game at Lambeau Field. While Lions fans can point back to Week 3, when Detroit completely shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, it's fair to say Green Bay is a different team three months later. Remember, it was after that Lions loss that Rodgers implored everyone to "R-E-L-A-X." Since then, the Packers have rolled off 10 wins in 12 outings and Rodgers has taken his game to an MVP level.

I give coach Jim Caldwell and the Lions so much credit for making the playoffs. In Year 1, Caldwell's brought a pretty special calming effect to the previously chaotic team, which consistently spiraled out of control under the nutty Jim Schwartz.

Having said that, the Lions haven't displayed the kind of all-around dominance to make you truly trust them. Matthew Stafford has been up and down, failing to consistently perform at an explosive level. The last two wins -- over Minnesota and Chicago -- were way to close for comfort. October's comeback wins over New Orleans and Atlanta might have said more about the losing teams' ineptitude than Detroit's resiliency.

Green Bay represents a step up in class from Detroit, as we'll see on Sunday.

4) Is Case Keenum going to lead the Texans into the playoffs?

The scenario that gets the Texans into the playoffs isn't necessarily crazy. Houston needs a win over Jacksonville, a Baltimore loss to Cleveland and a San Diego defeat to Kansas City. Unfortunately for the Texans, I think the Chargers, fresh off an epic comeback win over the 49erson Saturday night, will beat the Chiefs and make the playoffs.

But wow. What a story in Houston. Case Keenum goes from the scrap heap to the starting lineup, helping the Texans inexplicably deal a serious blow to Baltimore's playoff chances with a 25-13 win. Houston's effort on Sunday was remarkable -- as it has been all season long. Bill O'Brien has done wonders with this team, getting to 8-7 with no quarterback. J.J. Watt continues to enjoy a legendary season that will make him a runaway Defensive Player of the Year.

Even if their season ends on Sunday, these Texans deserve applause.

5) Which team is taking the AFC North?

The league flexed Bengals at Steelers into "Sunday Night Football." That's all I needed to know.

Andy Dalton in prime time? Just give me the other team.

6) Who wins the NFC South?

The untrustworthy New Orleans Saints are out, and they deserve this plight. Bad defense, inconsistent play, quarterback struggles, a stunning inability to execute at home -- this highly disappointing season in the Big Easy was no fluke.

So the spotlight's on Carolina at Atlanta in Week 17, winner-take-all in the worst division in NFL history. Let's be honest: Neither team is any good. But in this matchup, I trust Matt Ryan (with Julio Jones) more than I trust Cam Newton. I like the Falcons. They should win. They are the better team.

7) Will Stephen Ross regret announcing Joe Philbin is staying on?

Yes. Yes, he will. It's another year without playoffs in South Beach. I'm still surprised Philbin will be keeping his job despite compiling a 23-24 record since taking over in 2012. Heck -- I'm surprised he lasted after the Richie Incognito episode last year.

Maybe the Dolphins owner, a prominent Michigan alum and generous donor to the university, knows he won't get former Wolverine Jim Harbaughwhen the San Francisco 49ers part ways with their coach. Or maybe he doesn't.

Either way, status quo is not the answer in Miami.

8) Is Mark Sanchez a starting quarterback in the NFL?

He gets one more chance to dupe someone somewhere, but the answer remains no, as I have reiterated for years.

No, I'm not putting Saturday's damning loss to the Redskins completely on Sanchez. (He doesn't kick field goals or play cornerback.) But his interception with 1:30 left was absolutely crushing. The guy just makes too many mistakes in big spots to ever truly be trusted. He's too erratic and misses too many open receivers. This has been the case over his entire career.

9) Will the critics stop ripping Tony Romo?

Brandt: Tony Romo for MVP

Forget the gaffes of the past. In 2014, Tony Romo is playing like the NFL MVP. Gil Brandt makes a case for the Cowboys QB. READ

Heck if I know. I'm not one of them. I have long argued that Romo is a great, top-10 quarterback who just needs balance and stability around him. Well, he's got it this season, and as a result, he's playing brilliant, dominant, clean, mistake-free football, allowing the Cowboys to clinch the NFC East title with one week left in the season.

I was dead wrong about Dallas this year.

Playing behind the best offensive line in football, and with DeMarco Murray leading the way on the ground, Romo's enjoyed a spectacular (and clutch) season. Imagine if Jerry Jones hadn't listen to his son and picked Johnny Manziel over Zack Martin ... Wow.

Instead, Christmas comes early for Cowboys fans, with the franchise's first division title since 2009.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL MVP dark horses: Don't sleep on Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston

In the wake of the schedule release, it's high time to forecast what could transpire in the 2021 NFL season -- and WHO could make the most significant individual impact. Adam Schein spotlights nine dark-horse candidates for MVP.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Patriots, Bears hit on QBs; Raiders leave heads scratching

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Adam Schein breaks down what he loved (Mac Jones to the Pats!) what he liked (the Falcons' smart approach) and what he loathed (another Raiders reach). 
news

Sizzling-hot NFL draft takes: Mac Jones can win Rookie of the Year on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers

It's draft week, and Adam Schein's bursting at the seams with takes! Which polarizing prospect could be in prime position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? Who's the best player in this class? Which team simply CANNOT take a quarterback?
news

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson among discounted players I still believe in

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green and Patrick Peterson have plenty of doubters these days, but one man remains optimistic. Adam Schein spotlights nine notable players he still believes in.
news

Daniel Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among NFL's make-or-break players in 2021

We're still five months away from the 2021 NFL season, but with all the offseason wheeling and dealing, Adam Schein can't help but think forward to the coming campaign. Check out his list of nine make-or-break players.
news

NFL free-agent signings/trades that'll have biggest impact on 2021 season

A week into the new league year, movement across the NFL has come fast and furious. So, of all the players who changed teams thus far, who'll have the biggest impact in 2021? Adam Schein spotlights nine moves.
news

Dak Prescott's new contract with Cowboys: Biggest winners in Dallas and across the NFL

Our long national nightmare is over. Dak Prescott finally -- deservedly -- got a long-term deal from the Cowboys. Adam Schein spotlights the biggest winners from this development, in Dallas and across the NFL.
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: What was Matt LaFleur thinking?

The beat goes on for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, but what on earth was Matt LaFleur thinking? In this edition of the Schein Nine, Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Championship Sunday.
news

NFL Divisional Round aftermath: Aaron Rodgers most talented QB ever? Chiefs in trouble?

Is Aaron Rodgers the most talented quarterback ever? Are the defending champion Chiefs in trouble? Could it get any better than this Championship Sunday lineup? Adam Schein tackles Divisional Round fallout in a game of fact or fiction.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Browns, Bills head winners; Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel among losers

The NFL's first ever Super Wild Card Weekend was true to its name: super and wild. Who were the biggest winners? The unequivocal losers? Adam Schein provides the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL Week 16 winners and losers: Steelers bounce back, Raiders complete collapse

Who deserves Coach of the Year? Is the MVP race over? What on earth has happened to the No. 15 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Week 16.
news

Ranking NFL teams most likely to win Super Bowl LV

Who are the true Super Bowl contenders? With the 2020 NFL regular season winding down, Adam Schein ranks the nine teams most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the evening of Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW